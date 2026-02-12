MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX : MTY)

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Thursday, February 19, 2026 TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time RAPIDCONNET: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4t8tCNo CALL: 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants) 1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)



Participants can access a webcast of the conference by navigating to: https://app.webinar.net/MgoDL4R13eP

THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 19, 2026, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:

North America Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345

International participants: 1-289-819-1450

Enter access code 92758# on your phone.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.