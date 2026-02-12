Stanley Steemer Offers 10% Discount on Deep Cleaning Services During Flu Season

Dublin, OH, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As flu season continues across the United States, Stanley Steemer is offering a 10% discount on deep cleaning services to help homeowners maintain healthier indoor environments. This promotion is available to both new and existing customers.

During peak flu months, families spend more time indoors, increasing exposure to airborne irritants such as dust and allergens. Professional deep cleaning services can reduce these contaminants, supporting a cleaner and more comfortable home.

Flu season in the U.S. typically runs from October through May, with activity often peaking during winter months when indoor air circulation increases. As a result, demand for professional deep cleaning rises as homeowners look for ways to support their wellness.

“When illness moves through a home, it can feel overwhelming to get everything back to normal." Said Justin Bates, president of Stanley Steemer. “Our home deep cleaning services go beyond surface sprays and wipes to help support healthier homes and give families greater peace of mind.”

Stanley Steemer's services include air duct cleaning, which removes dust, allergens, pet hair, and buildup inside HVAC systems—materials that can carry germs throughout the home. When paired with PROformance™ UV air purification, an in-duct system that works continuously, these services support cleaner air and improved comfort during flu season.

Professional deep cleaning also helps remove embedded dust, irritants, and germs from couches, rugs, and carpets—surfaces where airborne particles can collect and resettle through everyday use.

A recent survey* found that 79% of U.S. households miss opportunities to reduce the spread of illness through proactive cleaning, reinforcing the importance of focused deep cleaning during peak flu season.

To make professional deep cleaning even more accessible, Stanley Steemer is offering a 10% discount on one deep clean home service for both new and existing customers using code 'CLEAN10' through March 15. Customers can learn more about eligible services and offer details by visiting stanleysteemer.com or calling 1-800-STEEMER.

* Source: American Cleaning Institute “Levels of Clean” Guide, October 2025.



About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on - from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com.

Attachment