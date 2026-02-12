Arvinas Announces Appointment of Randy Teel, Ph.D., as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

– Appointment of an experienced Arvinas executive with a proven ability to drive strategy and innovation positions the company for continued momentum and long-term growth –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced the appointment of Randy Teel, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as well as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Teel previously served as Arvinas’ Chief Business Officer (CBO) and is recognized for his strategic leadership in advancing corporate growth and fostering strong industry partnerships.

Dr. Teel succeeds John Houston, Ph.D., who is retiring from his role as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of Arvinas’ Board of Directors. Dr. Houston will continue to serve as a member of the Board and has entered into a consulting agreement with Arvinas whereby he will provide consulting and advisory services to the company. Briggs Morrison, M.D., has been elected to serve as Chair of the Arvinas Board of Directors, effective today.

“After a comprehensive search to identify the next leader for Arvinas, we are pleased to announce Randy as President and Chief Executive Officer,” said Briggs Morrison, M.D., Chair, Arvinas Board of Directors. “Randy brings a strategic vision, a deep understanding of the company’s scientific and operational foundation, and an ability to understand and address the priorities of multiple stakeholders. The Board was impressed with Randy’s role in refocusing Arvinas’ strategy around its differentiated and exciting clinical pipeline, and his strategic experience across the biotechnology industry uniquely positions him to lead Arvinas through its next phase of growth. On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere thanks to John for his exceptional leadership, vision, and contributions over the past nine years.”

Dr. Teel joined Arvinas in 2018 and brings 20 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience with a strong track record of impact. Dr. Teel played a critical role in Arvinas’ 2018 initial public offering (IPO) and the company’s transition to a public, clinical-stage biotechnology company. As CBO, Dr. Teel was responsible for corporate strategy, business development, investor relations, and communications, as well as leadership roles driving strategic initiatives and long-range planning. In earlier roles at Arvinas, Dr. Teel led commercial development and served as Arvinas’ interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Dr. Teel formerly served as Vice President and Head of Strategy at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he led long-range planning and partnered with R&D and commercial teams to shape inline and lifecycle management strategies. Prior to Alexion, Dr. Teel was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advised biopharmaceutical clients on issues in commercial, medical, and development. He holds a B.Sc. in Biology from Gonzaga University and a Ph.D. in Immunobiology from Yale University.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Arvinas and to build on the strong foundation and momentum we’ve created,” said Dr. Teel. “Following our first-ever successful pivotal trial of a PROTAC degrader, we’re directing our attention to our earlier stage clinical programs and their potential to transform treatment paradigms for patients with serious diseases. Under John’s leadership, we have created the leading PROTAC platform in the industry, consistently generating high-quality candidates and advancing programs with the potential to become transformative treatments for patients. I look forward to continuing this work with the exceptional team at Arvinas as we advance our mission and deliver meaningful impact for patients, their families, and our shareholders.”

During his tenure as President and CEO, Dr. Houston advanced Arvinas through major milestones, including progressing multiple investigational programs into clinical development, reporting the first positive pivotal results for a PROTAC degrader, and demonstrating central nervous system pharmacodynamic activity for an orally administered PROTAC. Dr. Houston led Arvinas to its 2018 IPO and raised over $2 billion through private funding, partnerships and strategic collaborations, and follow-on financings. These achievements have established Arvinas as a leader in targeted protein degradation and positioned the Company for long-term success.

“I’m proud of all we have accomplished together and confident that Randy will lead Arvinas to new levels of innovation and impact,” said Dr. Houston. “We have a robust pipeline, and the team is well-positioned under Randy’s leadership as we approach several anticipated critical milestones later this year, including important clinical data from our LRRK2, BCL6 and KRAS G12D degraders. I look forward to supporting Randy and the entire organization as Arvinas continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for patients.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: Arvinas’ plans to advance its mission and deliver meaningful impact for patients, their families, and Arvinas’ shareholders; Arvinas directing its attention to its earlier stage clinical programs and the programs’ potential to transform treatment paradigms for patients with serious diseases; and Arvinas reaching new levels of innovation and impact and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for patients. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “look forward,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates; other risks associated with drug development, including unexpected costs or delays; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

