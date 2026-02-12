Loblaw advances AI in Canadian retail with first-of-its-kind shopping app in ChatGPT

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; “Loblaw”) today announced a first-of-its kind shopping app in ChatGPT, making shopping simpler and more efficient for Canadians.

The new PC Express app in ChatGPT, launched today, leverages ChatGPT to help Canadians seamlessly shop for groceries directly from Loblaw grocery stores. The partnership will bring Loblaw’s expansive assortment, value and retail experiences to life for Canadians, making their grocery experience more efficient, inspiring and tailored to their needs.

Leveraging the PC Express app in ChatGPT and conversational AI, Canadians can explore menu ideas, curate ingredients to make the perfect meal and select suggested products from their local store to fulfil their menu inspirations.

Loblaw will also equip its colleagues with ChatGPT Enterprise to enhance productivity and innovation. The company already uses OpenAI models to build proprietary AI solutions across its business, such as Robin, an AI-powered assistant for store owners and managers, as well as agentic solutions in supply chain management to improve inventory accuracy and logistics. Now, Loblaw will enable Loblaw corporate colleagues to benefit from ChatGPT Enterprise, an AI solution designed to foster productivity and innovation.

“Our team is pioneering incredible digital and AI innovation across our business, placing us at the forefront of leveraging technology to enable first-in-class customer and colleague experiences,” said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw Companies Limited. “As we continue to accelerate this work, it creates meaningful opportunities to elevate our retail leadership and meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers.”

“We have been on an ambitious path for the past few years focused on the digital customer experience and AI-forward technology adaption. The PC Express app in ChatGPT solidifies our position as a North American leader in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation within the retail sector,” said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Loblaw is poised to redefine the shopping experience for Canadians by leveraging advanced AI technology and this collaboration underscores how we are empowering both consumers and colleagues with transformative tools that enhance their experience.”

“With OpenAI, Loblaw is closing the gap across multiple experiences between what AI is capable of and the value they can create today," said Giancarlo ‘GC’ Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer, OpenAI. “Together, we’re making shopping more personal and efficient in ChatGPT, and bringing enterprise-grade AI to Loblaw teams to boost productivity and innovation across the business.”

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact

PR@Loblaw.ca

