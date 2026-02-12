BioXcel Therapeutics Completes Market Opportunity Assessment and Advances Commercialization Plans for IGALMI® in the At-Home Setting

Third party commercial assessment shows larger than expected potential total addressable market for IGALMI® in the at-home setting

Strong prescriber interest, patient demand, and positive payer feedback on formulary coverage



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company built on artificial intelligence (“AI”) to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced the completion of an updated market opportunity assessment for IGALMI® for acute agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the at-home (outpatient) setting, informed by results from the SERENITY At-Home clinical study. The assessment represents a key milestone in the Company’s commercial preparation initiatives for IGALMI, with findings intended to inform launch planning activities. A comprehensive launch plan for IGALMI in the at-home setting is in development. The Company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) last month seeking the FDA’s approval of IGALMI for at-home use in the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia.

Overview of Market Opportunity Assessment

The commercial opportunity assessment was based on recently completed market research leveraging an updated Target Product Profile based on results from the SERENITY At-Home clinical study. The assessment incorporated interviews with 15 prescribers and 5 payers with leadership responsibility at large health plans as well as survey responses from 180 prescribers with extensive relevant experience. In addition, patient-level claims analyses were used to estimate the number of diagnosed and treated patients who may be candidates for IGALMI.

Current agitation landscape insights:

Prescribers reported a moderate to high unmet need, noting that current treatment options are not indicated for at-home use, may be sedating, are slow to take effect, and/or are controlled substances with the potential to cause dependence.



Analyses of market research and claims data identified approximately 2.3 million treated bipolar disorder and schizophrenia patients experiencing frequent episodes of acute agitation in the at-home setting in the United States, of whom up to 1.8 million may be eligible for IGALMI treatment. This represents up to 86 million addressable annual episodes that may require treatment. This updated estimate is generally consistent with prior estimates of approximately 57-77 million addressable annual episodes,1-4 with further refinement based on the additional insights from market research.

IGALMI opportunity in the at-home setting:

Prescribers reported moderate to high interest in IGALMI for the treatment of acute agitation in the at-home setting, projecting use in approximately 70% of their schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients, regardless of agitation severity.



Prescribers anticipated that IGALMI would be used either alone or in combination with existing off-label treatments for acute agitation, and that IGALMI would most frequently replace benzodiazepines, which may cause dependence.



Payers indicated expectations for broad formulary coverage with standard adjudication controls.



Previously reported patient and caregiver research (N=80) indicated that patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder would expect to use IGALMI in approximately 80% of their acute agitation episodes.

“This assessment further validates IGALMI’s commercial opportunity in the at-home setting,” said Mark Pavao, Interim Chief Commercial Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics. “The strong prescriber and patient interest, as well as positive payer feedback on potential formulary coverage, reinforce our confidence in launch planning and represent a critical step as we advance our commercial strategy. We will build on these insights as we develop and finalize a comprehensive launch plan.”

To view the updated market opportunity assessment, visit the Investors page on the BioXcel Therapeutics corporate website at www.ir.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Additional Insights from Patient Interview and KOLs

As part of increasing awareness around agitation, the Company conducted an interview with Gabe Howard, a patient advocate who struggles with acute agitation episodes due to underlying bipolar disorder and shared his experience about the high unmet need for a therapy in the at-home setting. As observed in the patient interview and in the market assessment, there is an urgent need for an effective at-home treatment option for this condition.

The video interview is available below.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The updated market opportunity assessment is further augmented by a series of prior Company-sponsored Key Opinion Leader (KOL) initiatives designed to increase awareness and advance dialogue around acute agitation, including:

December 8, 2025: A virtual expert roundtable discussing emerging approaches and the potential role of self-administered at-home treatments for acute agitation. It featured Leslie Citrome, M.D., M.P.H., Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at New York Medical College, Marc A. Milano, M.D., FACEP, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, and Leon Ravin, M.D . , Statewide Psychiatric Medical Director for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, State of Nevada. A replay is available at this link.

A virtual expert roundtable discussing emerging approaches and the potential role of self-administered at-home treatments for acute agitation. It featured Leslie Citrome, M.D., M.P.H., Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at New York Medical College, Marc A. Milano, M.D., FACEP, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, and Leon Ravin, M.D , Statewide Psychiatric Medical Director for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, State of Nevada. A replay is available at this link. September 10, 2025: A live webcast and Q&A session focused on clinical data from the SERENITY At-Home trial, featuring Leslie Citrome, M.D., M.P.H., Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at New York Medical College. A replay is available at this link.

About IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film

INDICATION

IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film is a prescription medicine, administered under the supervision of a health care provider, that is placed under the tongue or behind the lower lip and is used for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder I or II in adults. The safety and effectiveness of IGALMI has not been studied beyond 24 hours from the first dose. It is not known if IGALMI is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

IGALMI can cause serious side effects, including:

Decreased blood pressure, low blood pressure upon standing, and slower than normal heart rate , which may be more likely in patients with low blood volume, diabetes, chronic high blood pressure, and older patients. IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint.

, which may be more likely in patients with low blood volume, diabetes, chronic high blood pressure, and older patients. IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint. Heart rhythm changes (QT interval prolongation) . IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations.

. IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations. Sleepiness/drowsiness . Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI.

. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI. Withdrawal reactions, tolerance, and decreased response/efficacy. IGALMI was not studied for longer than 24 hours after the first dose. Physical dependence, withdrawal symptoms (e.g., nausea, vomiting, agitation), and decreased response to IGALMI may occur if IGALMI is used longer than 24 hours.

The most common side effects of IGALMI in clinical studies were sleepiness or drowsiness, a prickling or tingling sensation or numbness of the mouth, dizziness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and low blood pressure upon standing.

These are not all the possible side effects of IGALMI. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about their medical history, including if they suffer from any known heart problems, low potassium, low magnesium, low blood pressure, low heart rate, diabetes, high blood pressure, history of fainting, or liver impairment. They should also tell their healthcare provider if they are pregnant or breastfeeding or take any medicines, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Patients should especially tell their healthcare provider if they take any drugs that lower blood pressure, change heart rate, or take anesthetics, sedatives, hypnotics, and opioids.

Everyone is encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also contact BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-201-1088 or medinfo@bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Please see full prescribing information at Igalmi.com.

About BXCL501

Outside of its approved indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company built on artificial intelligence (“AI”) to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com.

References

1. Wu EQ, Shi L, Birnbaum H, et al. Annual prevalence of diagnosed schizophrenia in the USA: a claims data analysis approach. Psychol Med. 2006;36(11):1535-1540.

2. National Institute of Mental Health. Bipolar Disorder. Accessed April 5, 2022. https://rb.gy/lqz4rn

3. Kwong, M et al., Presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021, October 18-21, 2021; Symphony claims data.

4. Roberts et al. BMC Psychiatry (2018) 18:104.