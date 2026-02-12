Clarios selects its Meadowbrook facility in Holland, Michigan, as assembly site for supercapacitor systems

HOLLAND, MI (USA), Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage energy storage solutions, announced today that its Meadowbrook facility in Holland, Michigan, will serve as the assembly site for the supercapacitor systems to support significant OEM customer programs.This step advances the industrialization of the program and strengthens its U.S.-based supply chain.

The decision aligns with Clarios’ broader $6 billion U.S. investment strategy, which aims to establish a resilient domestic supply chain for advanced energy storage technologies and strengthen long-term U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

The program builds on the capabilities of Maxwell Technologies, a leading developer of supercapacitor cells and modules that operates as an independent business unit within Clarios. Maxwell contributes decades of innovation expertise, reinforcing Clarios’ position as a technology leader in high-performance, short-duration energy storage.

Clarios’ supercapacitor systems – also referred to as ultracapacitors (UCM) in certain OEM applications – are designed for 12V and 48V automotive architectures, providing rapid charge discharge performance and enhanced reliability for critical functions such as steer-by-wire, chassis stabilization, voltage stability and redundancy – particularly when paired with AGM batteries. As part of Clarios’ systems-oriented approach to low-voltage energy management, they serve as a foundational building block within integrated power and stability architectures increasingly adopted across the industry.

“With Meadowbrook as our assembly site, we are strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and ensuring a resilient supply chain for our customers,” said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios. “This step underscores our commitment to localized production and to delivering advanced, high-performance energy storage systems.”

“This milestone reflects both customer needs and the evolution of advanced low-voltage mobility systems,” added Federico Morales Zimmermann, Vice President & General Manager, Global OEM Customers, Products & Engineering. “By combining Clarios’ system expertise with Maxwell’s longstanding leadership in supercapacitor technology, we are well positioned to support the evolving requirements of our OEM customers.”

Assembly operations at the Meadowbrook Plant in Holland, Michigan, represent a key milestone in Clarios’ U.S. manufacturing strategy and will support the long-term readiness of OEM customer programs.

