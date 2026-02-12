India Biopharmaceutical Excipients Research and Forecasts 2026: A $467 Million Market by 2035, Driven by Rising Biologics Investment, Generics & Biosimilars Growth, and Demand for Specialized Polyols

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market, till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Scale of Operation, Type of Modality, Type of Excipient, Chemical Components, Company Size, Source of Manufacturing, End User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India biopharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to grow from USD 232 million in the current year to USD 467 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, 2026-2040.



Over time, the increasing popularity of biologics has led to significant transformation in the healthcare sector. Due to their unique advantages over small molecules, such as greater efficacy, specific targeting, and better safety profiles, biologics are anticipated to continue propelling advancements in treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare illnesses, and genetic disorders.

The biopharmaceutical excipients market in India is expanding rapidly as it becomes a global center for the production of biologics and generics, bolstered by investments in manufacturing and research and development facilities. The industry exhibits reduced production expenses, a skilled workforce, and governmental initiatives, such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program, which enhances domestic manufacturing of APIs and excipients.

Increasing healthcare expenditures, spurred by a growing middle-class population along with the prevalence of chronic diseases, further intensify the need for specialized excipients in biologics formulations. Combined with the growing trend of outsourcing and increasing regulatory support for new excipients, the utilization of biopharmaceutical excipients is expected to experience continued market growth throughout the forecast period.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The demand for biopharmaceutical excipients in India is driven by enhanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Investments in biologics by domestic and global companies increase the demand for specialized excipients, such as polyols. Further, government initiatives and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drive the rapid adoption of affordable excipients in generics and biosimilars.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Strict regulatory governance leads to delays in the approval of new excipients owing to comprehensive testing and absence of independent routes. Elevated production expenses from advanced facilities restrict affordability in regard to traditional alternatives. Inconsistent quality and differing standards among regions impede the adoption of innovation.



Antibodies: Leading Market Segment



In terms of type of modality, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, proteins / peptides and other biologics. Currently, antibodies segment captures around 50% of the overall market share. Monoclonal antibodies lead the biopharmaceutical excipients market because of their significant presence in the biologics sector, representing the majority of approvals, sales, and production volumes in treatments for cancer and autoimmune disorders.



Buffering Agents: Dominating Market Segment



In terms of type of excipients, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across buffering agents, lyoprotectant agents, stabilizers and surfactants, tonicity agents, pH-adjusting agents and others. Currently, majority (~30%) of the market share is held by buffering agents. Buffering agents occupy a considerable market segment in the biopharmaceutical excipients market owing to their crucial role in preserving accurate pH levels, essential for stability, efficacy, and protection against degradation of sensitive biological molecules such as proteins and monoclonal antibodies throughout manufacturing, purification, and formulation.



Contract Manufacturers: Emerging Market Segment



In terms of end-users, the India biopharmaceutical excipient market is segmented across drug developers, hybrid players and contract manufacturers. Currently, majority (~60%) of the market share is held by drug developers. However, contract manufacturers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 12.7%.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many biopharmaceutical excipients manufacturers are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

Which country dominates the India biopharmaceutical excipients market?

What are the key trends observed in India biopharmaceutical excipients market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the primary challenges faced by biopharmaceutical excipients manufacturers in India?

What is the current and future India biopharmaceutical excipients market size?

What is the CAGR of India biopharmaceutical excipients market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

Chapter Overview

Assumptions and Key Parameters

Methodology

Overview of Peer Groups

India Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market: Company Competitiveness Analysis

Small India Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers (Peer Group I)

Mid-sized India Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers (Peer Group II)

Large India Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers (Peer Group III)

Capability Benchmarking of India Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers

COMPANY PROFILES: INDIA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENT MARKET

Chapter Overview

Mitushi Biopharma Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Information Recent Developments and Future Outlook

VAV Life Sciences

Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Danaher

Vikram Thermo

Lazuline Biotech

Maas Chemicals

Aditya Chemicals

Sigachi

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

India Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers: Partnerships and Collaborations

Analysis by Year of Partnership

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

Analysis by Geography

Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

Local and International Agreements

COMPLEMENTARY BENEFITS

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

INDIA BIOPHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical Scale

Commercial Scale

Type of Modality

Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapies

Proteins / Peptides

Other Biologics

Type of Excipients

Buffering Agents

Lyoprotectant Agents

Solubilizers and Surfactants

Tonicity Agents

pH Adjusting Agents

Others

Chemical Components

Carbohydrates

Polymers

Polyols

Proteins / Amino Acids

Others

Company Size

Small Players

Mid-sized Players

Large and Very Large Players

Source of Manufacturing

In-house

Outsourcing

End User

Contract Manufacturers

Drug Developers

Hybrid Players

