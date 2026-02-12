Construction Robotics Market Size to Hit $1218.02 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Construction Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 253.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1218.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.99 % during 2026-2035.”

Robotics is Solving Labor Shortages and Reducing Costs in Construction by Automating Repetitive Tasks Boosting Market Expansion Globally

As a result of an aging workforce and a lack of interest from younger generations in pursuing careers in construction, many regions are facing a shortage of skilled workers, which slows down project timelines and increases labor costs, making traditional construction methods less sustainable. Robotics offers an innovative solution to these problems by automating repetitive, labor-intensive tasks, such as bricklaying, material handling, and demolition. By reducing reliance on human labor, these technologies allow construction companies to maintain productivity while minimizing costs.

Get a Sample Report of Construction Robotics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5574

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

Advanced Construction Robots

BROKK GLOBAL

Ekso Bionics

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

MX3D

Husqvarna AB

FBR Ltd

Conjet

Komatsu Ltd.

Fujita Corporation

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction

KEWAZO

RobotWorx

Built Robotics

ICON Technology, Inc.

Dusty Robotics

MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.

Construction Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 253.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1218.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.99% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation By Function (Demolition, Bricklaying, Material Handling and Others)

By Type (Traditional Robot, Robotic Arm and Exoskeleton)

By End-use (Industrial, Residential and Commercial)

By Automation (Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)





Purchase Single User PDF of Construction Robotics Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5574

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Automation

In 2025, the semi-autonomous segment dominated the construction robotics market, capturing approximately 58% of the revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the balance these systems offer between advanced automation and human control. The fully autonomous segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 18.24% from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies.

By Function

In 2025, the material handling segment led the construction robotics market, capturing approximately 35% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the high demand for automated solutions in transporting, lifting, and placing heavy construction materials, which are critical tasks on most job sites. The demolition segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.53% from 2026 to 2035, driven by the increasing adoption of robotic systems for complex and hazardous demolition tasks.

By End-Use

In 2025, the industrial segment dominated the construction robotics market, accounting for approximately 43% of the revenue share. This leadership is driven by the extensive use of robotics in large-scale industrial projects such as factories, warehouses, and power plants, where efficiency and precision are critical. The residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.64% from 2026 to 2035, fueled by rising demand for housing and urbanization worldwide.

Regional Insights:

Due to high labor costs, a shortage of trained workers, and the quick adoption of automation technology, North America is expected to hold a 38% market share in 2025. This leads to the integration of robotics by construction organizations for increased safety, cost savings, and efficiency, especially in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Rapid urbanization, massive infrastructure developments, and government-backed smart city programs are projected to propel the Asia Pacific region's growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% between 2026 and 2035. In order to fulfill the increasing demand for projects, construction businesses are adopting modern robotics for speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Construction Robotics Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5574

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , ABB launched its new robotic automation platform designed for construction sites, combining AI, vision systems, and autonomous mobility to improve on-site productivity and precision in large-scale infrastructure projects.

, ABB launched its new robotic automation platform designed for construction sites, combining AI, vision systems, and autonomous mobility to improve on-site productivity and precision in large-scale infrastructure projects. In 2024, Advanced Construction Robots introduced its next-generation semi-autonomous rebar-tying robot, designed to operate in dynamic environments while reducing repetitive strain injuries and improving labor efficiency.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Research Reports:

LED Driver IC Market

Livestock Identification Market

Livestock Monitoring Market

M2M Services Market

Machine Condition Monitoring Market