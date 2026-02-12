Semiconductor Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 1.27 Trillion by 2035 Driven by AI, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing Expansion

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising adoption of AI, IoT, electric vehicles, smart city infrastructure, and consumer electronics, alongside surging demand from automotive, industrial, and data processing sector is accelerating global semiconductor market growth.

What is the Semiconductor Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the global semiconductor market size will grow from USD 676.06 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1,277.45 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2026 to 2035.

Semiconductor Market Key Highlights

Asia Pacific led the global semiconductor market, accounting for 52.93% of the total share in 2025.

The network and communication segment held the largest share by application at 29.75% in 2025.

Memory devices emerged as the leading component segment, capturing the highest market share in 2025.



What is Going on in the Semiconductor Industry?

A semiconductor is a solid substance that exhibits electrical conductivity between a conductor and non conductor. It has controllable conductivity, two charge carriers, and a small band gap. It offers benefits like energy efficiency, low cost, miniaturization, long lifespan, versatility, and high reliability. The types of semiconductors are intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors. It is widely used in applications like electronics, communication, computing, automotive, and renewable energy.

The semiconductor market growth is driven by the growth in machine learning, increased streaming services, the development of software-defined vehicles, the growing adoption of mobile devices, the expansion of quantum computing, the popularity of connected devices, the increasing use of memory chips, and the growing penetration of the internet.

Major Government Initiatives for the Semiconductor Industry:

Semiconductor Fabs Scheme: This initiative provides up to 50% fiscal support on a pari-passu basis to companies setting up silicon-based wafer fabrication plants in India. Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme: It offers financial incentives of up to ₹15–30 crore and access to advanced design tools to support domestic startups and MSMEs in developing indigenous chip designs. Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme: This capacity-building project aims to train 85,000 industry-ready engineers over five years by providing EDA tools and research funding to over 100 academic institutions. Compound Semiconductors and ATMP/OSAT Scheme: The government provides 50% capital expenditure support for setting up facilities focused on compound semiconductors, sensors, and advanced chip packaging and testing. Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS): This scheme offers a 25% financial incentive on capital expenditure for manufacturing specialized electronic components and semiconductor materials.



Key Trends of the Semiconductor Market:

AI-Driven Logic and Memory Surge : The explosion of generative AI and high-performance computing is driving massive demand for advanced logic and memory chips, pushing the global market toward a $1 trillion valuation by 2026. This trend has shifted the industry's focus toward specialized AI accelerators, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and in-house custom silicon designs by tech giants.

: The and is driving massive demand for advanced logic and memory chips, pushing the global market toward a $1 trillion valuation by 2026. This trend has shifted the industry's focus toward specialized AI accelerators, (HBM), and in-house custom silicon designs by tech giants. Shift to Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration: As traditional transistor scaling reaches physical limits, the industry is increasingly relying on advanced packaging techniques like 2.5D/3D stacking and chiplets to boost performance. These innovations allow for the modular integration of diverse components into a single package, offering better power efficiency and higher density than traditional monolithic designs.

Semiconductor Market Opportunity

Growing Industrial Automation Surges Semiconductor Demand

The shift towards Industry 4.0 and the growing digital transformation across industries increases demand for semiconductors to control machinery. The growing development of smart factories and the growth in the implementation of IIoT increase demand for semiconductors for the production of high-performance processors and connectivity chips.

The increased use of smart robotics in industrial activities and the focus on advanced process control increase demand for semiconductors. The attention to energy-efficiency in factories and the expanding high-tech manufacturing create a higher demand for semiconductors. The increasing use of wireless communication requires semiconductors. The growing industrial automation creates an opportunity for the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor Market Report Coverage

Report Insights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 627.76 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 676.06 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,277.45 Billion Growth Rate (2026 - 2035) 7.36% CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Component, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Semiconductor Market Regional Insights

How Big is the Size of the Asia Pacific Semiconductor Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific semiconductor market size is projected to surge to USD 688.30 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 359.27 billion in 2026, with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.53% between 2026 and 2035.

Why Asia Pacific Dominates the Semiconductor Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market. The strong presence of advanced fabrication plants and huge spending on consumer devices increases demand for semiconductors. The rapid growth in 5G and growing advanced chip production increases demand for semiconductors. The heavy investment in the chip industry and the creation of high-tech fabs require semiconductors. The popularity of IoT devices drives the overall market growth.

India Semiconductor Market Trends

India's market is growing rapidly, driven by rising domestic demand across electronics, automotive, 5G, and AI applications. Strong government support through initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and production-linked incentives is encouraging local manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

How is North America experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Semiconductor Industry?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of data infrastructure and increased creation of connected devices increases demand for semiconductors. The transition to electric vehicles and the explosive growth of 5G networks increase demand for semiconductors. The well-established chip design infrastructure and the increasing investment in fabrication plants increase demand for semiconductor supporting the overall market growth.

U.S. Semiconductor Market Trends

The U.S. market is being driven by strong demand from artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced computing, with AI accelerators and high-performance chips leading growth. Government support, especially through the CHIPS and Science Act, is reshaping the industry by encouraging domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains.

Semiconductor Market Segmentation

Component Insights

Why the Memory Devices Segment Dominates the Semiconductor Market?

The memory devices segment dominated the market. The expansion of smart gadgets and the growing cloud data processing increases demand for memory devices. The rapid growth in AR/VR applications and the increasing use of advanced infotainment systems in vehicles require memory devices. The shift towards 3D NAND technology and the increasing need for high-bandwidth memory require memory devices, driving the overall market growth.

The power devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of electric vehicles and the adoption of green energy systems increase demand for power devices. The growing cloud infrastructure and the proliferation of smart devices increase the adoption of power devices. The ongoing industrial automation and the focus on efficient energy generation increase demand for power devices, supporting the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominated the Semiconductor Market?

The network and communication segment dominated the market. The rapid growth in cloud services and the growing proliferation of industrial IoT increase demand for semiconductors. The explosive growth in remote work and the growing integration of AI increase demand for semiconductors. The expansion of AI workloads and the development of smart home systems require semiconductors, driving the overall market growth.

The consumer electronics segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased production of a variety of electronic devices and the growth in consumer gadgets' miniaturization increase demand for semiconductors. The increasing use of smartwatches and the incorporation of AI in electronic gadgets require semiconductors. The shift towards sleek devices and the growing need for home entertainment increases demand for semiconductors, supporting the overall market growth.

Semiconductor Market Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement: The process focuses on sourcing raw materials like germanium, gallium nitride, indium phosphide, metals, insulators, silicon, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, and chemicals. Key Players:- Linde PLC, Shin Etsu Chemical, BASF, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials

The process focuses on sourcing raw materials like germanium, gallium nitride, indium phosphide, metals, insulators, silicon, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, and chemicals. Assembly and Packaging: The assembly focuses on wafer dicing, die attach, interconnection, encapsulation, and testing. The packaging focuses on electrical interface, material selection, protection, and thermal management . Key Players:- Amkor Technology, Samsung Electronics, Unisem Berhad, ASE Technology Holding, JCET Group

The assembly focuses on wafer dicing, die attach, interconnection, encapsulation, and testing. The packaging focuses on electrical interface, material selection, protection, and . Testing and Quality Control: Testing and quality control focus on various aspects like package testing, parametric testing, system-level testing, wafer testing, functional testing, defect density measurement, incoming quality control, and reliability testing. Key Players:- Teradyne, National Instruments, Chroma ATE, Tessolve, ASE, Intertek, SCL, Tokyo Electron

Testing and quality control focus on various aspects like package testing, parametric testing, system-level testing, wafer testing, functional testing, defect density measurement, incoming quality control, and reliability testing.

Top Companies in the Semiconductor Market & Their Offerings:

Intel Corporation : Primarily designs and manufactures CPUs for personal computers and data center servers.

: Primarily designs and manufactures CPUs for personal computers and data center servers. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. : Designs mobile processors and wireless communication chips for smartphones and IoT devices.

: Designs mobile processors and wireless communication chips for smartphones and IoT devices. Broadcom, Inc. : Supplies semiconductor solutions for networking, broadband, and wireless infrastructure.

: Supplies semiconductor solutions for networking, broadband, and wireless infrastructure. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) : Operates as the world’s largest contract manufacturer, producing chips designed by other companies.

: Operates as the world’s largest contract manufacturer, producing chips designed by other companies. Samsung Electronics : Leads the market in memory chip production while also operating a major logic chip foundry.

: Leads the market in memory chip production while also operating a major logic chip foundry. Texas Instruments : Focuses on analog chips and embedded processors for industrial and automotive systems.

: Focuses on analog chips and embedded processors for industrial and automotive systems. SK Hynix : Specializes in producing DRAM and NAND flash memory for data storage and processing.

: Specializes in producing DRAM and NAND flash memory for data storage and processing. Micron Technology : Manufactures a wide range of memory and storage products, including RAM and solid-state drives.

: Manufactures a wide range of memory and storage products, including RAM and solid-state drives. NXP Semiconductors : Provides secure connectivity and processing solutions tailored for the automotive and industrial sectors.

: Provides secure connectivity and processing solutions tailored for the automotive and industrial sectors. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.: Designs analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for power management and automotive applications.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Viettel launched the Vietnam Semiconductor chip production plant in Hanoi. The plant offers services like design, semiconductor chip production, research, and testing. The plant serves industries like telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, automation, aerospace, medical devices, and IoT. (Source: https://www.thefastmode.com)



In August 2025, CG Semi launched an End-to-End OSAT Semiconductor facility in Gujarat, India. The company is developing G2 and G1 facilities. The daily production capacity of G1 and G2 facilities is 0.5 million units per day and 14.5 million respectively. (Source: https://scanx.trade)

In June 2025, Tata Electronics and Power-Chip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation launched a semiconductor plant in India. The semiconductor is widely used in vehicles, phones, and other electronic gadgets. The plant focuses on lowering the import dependency of chips. (Source: https://www.msn.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Logic Devices

MPU

Power Devices

MCU

Analog IC

Memory Devices

Sensors

Discrete Power Devices

Others





By Application

Data Processing

Industrial

Networking & Communications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Government

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

