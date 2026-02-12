BYDFi Joins Solana Accelerate APAC at Consensus Hong Kong, Expanding Solana Ecosystem Engagement

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto trading platform BYDFi participated as a sponsor of Solana Accelerate APAC at Consensus Hong Kong 2026, held alongside Consensus Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The combined gathering brought founders, institutions, policymakers, and builders together, highlighting Hong Kong’s role as a leading regional hub and a key meeting point for Web3 and blockchain innovation.





BYDFi at Solana Accelerate APAC in Hong Kong

Solana Accelerate APAC convened the Solana community and broader crypto ecosystem around the future of internet capital markets and onchain innovation, set against the backdrop of a global financial center known for clear frameworks and active market participation. BYDFi’s participation marked a first deeper step into Solana-focused programming and community dialogue. Discussions also reflected ongoing market focus on crypto regulation Hong Kong and crypto licensing Hong Kong.

During the event, the BYDFi team was on site to meet attendees, share product context, and distribute limited merchandise, including Newcastle United co-branded items as part of BYDFi’s ongoing brand collaboration with the club. The booth saw strong foot traffic throughout the day.





What BYDFi Is Sharing in Hong Kong

BYDFi used the event to share how a CEX + DEX dual-engine approach can support clearer participation across venues and workflows, particularly for users who want both centralized liquidity and onchain discovery in one connected experience. MoonX, BYDFi’s onchain trading engine, supports Solana and is designed to help users track and navigate fast moving onchain markets with a workflow built for speed, signal clarity, and execution efficiency.

In parallel, BYDFi highlighted reliability foundations that support long term trust in volatile markets, with an emphasis on operational safeguards and service responsiveness. These include over 1:1 Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting, an 800 BTC Protection Fund, and 24/7 multilingual customer support with timely responses across official channels, including social media.

Why This Matters for BYDFi and the Solana Ecosystem

Solana Accelerate APAC brought ecosystem builders and market infrastructure discussions into the same orbit. BYDFi’s participation centered on two goals: listening closely to Solana-native users and teams, and exploring deeper collaboration opportunities that can strengthen product coverage, user experience, and market access as the crypto market continues to mature.

Michael, Co-Founder and CEO of BYDFi, said:



Solana Accelerate APAC creates the right setting for practical conversations between builders, market participants, and policymakers. BYDFi joined to learn, connect, and contribute in a way that holds up over time. Reliability is built through consistent infrastructure, clear safeguards, and responsive support, and BYDFi will continue strengthening all three as engagement across the Solana ecosystem deepens.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading , and Automated Crypto Trading Bots , empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | How to Buy on BYDFi

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d3fac5-4c2a-4b4d-81cd-bbdd65d6d542

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef3e3d03-8a1d-4729-9d3c-380f8cb318e1