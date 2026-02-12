Jilin Provincial Concert Hall Breathes New Life into Century-Old Theater

CHANGCHUN, China, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a freshly restored theater in the heart of Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has ushered in the new year with a burst of orchestral sound - marking both a city history homecoming and an architectural revival.

"So exciting!" Xu Changxin said, who is a 74-year-old Changchun native, gently running his hand along the restored brick wall.

Originally opened in 1935 as Fengle Theater, the building was once dubbed the "first-class theater of the Far East". After decades of shifting uses and structural decline, the century-old building has reopened as the Jilin Provincial Concert Hall, following a meticulous renovation guided by the philosophy of "repairing the old as it was, while restoring its function".

The project preserves the building's signature curved facade and arched dormer windows while integrating state-of-the-art acoustics and performance infrastructure. It now anchors a revitalized historic district, complete with a newly built public plaza that physically and symbolically reconnects the venue to the urban fabric.

Designed initially as a cinema, Fengle Theater later served various purposes, including a pharmacy, before falling into disrepair and being classified as a D-grade hazardous structure. In late 2024, provincial authorities stepped in to salvage the landmark.

The renovation was not without challenges. Original blueprints were incomplete, demolition and relocation efforts were complex, and deadlines were tight. Yet the team resisted the impulse to bulldoze and rebuild. Instead, they retained key structural and aesthetic elements - including the original wooden triangular trusses in the ceiling - even when preservation came at the expense of stage effects.

"We insisted on restoring the original appearance while meeting the demands of a modern performance venue," said Zheng Ning, chief designer of the theater restoration project.

That balancing act has paid off. Since reopening, the concert hall has welcomed more than 10,000 visitors. Musicians, too, have praised the space. "No matter where you sit, the sound quality is consistent," said Zhang Tongtong, director of the Jilin Symphony Orchestra.

The concert hall is more than a standalone restoration; it is part of a broader push by Jilin authorities to reintegrate historical architecture into contemporary urban life. In recent years, the province has accelerated efforts to preserve historic districts, protect ancient trees, and adapt heritage buildings for public use - with an eye toward international standards of conservation and community engagement.

"We are not just saving old buildings," said Bi Haikun, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Cultural Activity Center. "We are giving them back to the people."

Source: The Jilin Provincial Concert Hall