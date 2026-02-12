AirConsole Launches with Škoda, Introducing a Škoda-Exclusive In-Car Tetris® Experience

Zurich, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirConsole, the in-car gaming platform by N-Dream, today announced a new partnership with Škoda, bringing its gaming experience to the brand’s battery-electric vehicles in Europe. The rollout includes the Škoda Enyaq with Software Version 4.0 and higher (produced from October 2023, Model Year 2024) and Škoda Elroq model, allowing drivers and passengers to play games directly on the vehicle’s infotainment display using their smartphones as controllers.

Designed specifically for the car environment, AirConsole turns parked moments, such as charging stops, road-trip breaks, or waiting times, into shared entertainment experiences, without requiring any additional hardware.





AirConsole is a in-car gaming platform that uses the smartphone as controllers by simply scanning a QR Code.

Tetris reimagined for the in car experience

Launching alongside the partnership is one of gaming’s most recognizable titles: Tetris. Designed specifically for the in-car environment, with smartphone-controlled gameplay on the vehicle’s infotainment screen, Tetris will be available as both a solo and multiplayer experience, allowing drivers and passengers to play together without relying on touch-only dashboard interaction. Tetris will launch exclusively for Škoda drivers for six months.





Tetris® is the newest title joining AirConsole Catalog.

Why Tetris®? One of top evergreen of the industry

As one of gaming’s most timeless franchises, Tetris® transcends age, culture, and experience level. Its simple mechanics, depth of play, and iconic soundtrack make it uniquely suited for shared moments in the car, aligning with AirConsole’s vision of turning parked time into meaningful, social experiences.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream (AirConsole), said: “Welcoming Škoda to AirConsole is a natural fit. As one of the Volkswagen Group’s fastest-growing brands, Škoda understands how digital experiences can make time spent in the car more engaging and more human.” He continues “Games deserve to be thoughtfully integrated into the car; not hidden away in app stores no one uses. That’s exactly why Tetris® is joining AirConsole: a platform with the scale and user experience focus needed to do justice to games in the automotive environment.”

“Tetris has captivated players for decades because its gameplay is simple, intuitive, and accessible to everyone regardless of age, culture, or gaming experience,” said Maya Rogers, CEO, The Tetris Company. “By expanding Tetris to AirConsole and Škoda we’re meeting players in everyday moments and transforming parked time into shared entertainment, continuing our mission to make Tetris easy to pick up, fun to play, and meaningful to experience together.”

A Curated Game Library Built for the Car

Beyond Tetris®, Škoda drivers will have access to a curated catalog of 14 casual game titles spanning genres such as party, trivia, arcade, sports, puzzle, and others. Highlights include UNO® Car Party and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?





UNO® Car Party! on AirConsole.

The service will be available in EU countries and supports up to five players, depending on the game and vehicle configuration. The app is pre-installed and drivers can access it through their Media Streaming package.

Petr Kabelka, Connectivity & New Businesses Lead, at Škoda Auto said “Our goal is to enrich the everyday mobility experience with meaningful digital services. With AirConsole, we are opening a new chapter in in-car entertainment at Škoda, allowing customers to explore new forms of digital experiences directly in the vehicle as part of our Media Streaming package.”



The Škoda launch reflects how in-car gaming is evolving from a novelty into a designed, social experience that fits naturally into everyday electric vehicle use.

About AirConsole by N-Dream

Drive together, play together. N-Dream is the in-car experience company which developed AirConsole, the world’s first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. With AirConsole’s immersive features, it transforms your car into a fully featured gaming station including the infotainment, sound and light systems. AirConsole’s rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age. By allowing any passenger in the car to join a game using their phone as the game controller, AirConsole is a true social experience. Learn more at www.airconsole.com and follow AirConsole on LinkedIn | Instagram | X | TikTok | YouTube

ABOUT THE TETRIS® BRAND

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Created in 1984, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million units have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand’s global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys and games, apparel, accessories, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com

