$150+ Mn Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

The global biodegradable mulch film market size is estimated to grow from USD 69.46 million in the current year USD 153.24 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, till 2035.
Biodegradable mulch films serve as environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional plastic mulch films and are designed to naturally break down over time, which aids in minimizing the ecological impact of plastic waste. These films are mainly utilized in agricultural practices, such as weed management, moisture retention in the soil, and boosting crop yields, while also eliminating the necessity of film disposal after harvest, unlike traditional plastic mulch film.
The market is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the rising awareness of environmental sustainability and the harmful effects of plastic waste on ecosystems. Furthermore, lawmakers globally are enacting regulations on plastic usage in agriculture, encouraging the shift towards biodegradable options. The growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, the necessity for improved soil health, and the aim to decrease reliance on single-use plastics are additional factors propelling the market's expansion.
Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Key Segments
Market Share by Type of Raw Material
Based on type of raw material, the global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into aliphatic aromatic copolyesters (AAC), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA) and thermoplastic starch (TPS) According to our estimates, currently, the thermoplastic starch (TPS) sub-segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its capacity to break down into harmless substances when buried in soil. Additionally, the rising environmental issues related to the use of traditional synthetic polymers in agricultural film production are prompting a shift towards biodegradable materials.
Market Share by Type of Crop
Based on type of crop, the global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into flowers & plants, fruits & vegetables and grains & oilseeds. According to our estimates, currently, the fruit & vegetables segment captures the majority of the market share. This increase can be attributed to the use of biodegradable mulch film, which minimizes fruit rot by keeping the fruit away from the soil, thereby enhancing product quality.
Market Share by Geographical Regions
Based on geographical regions, the biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently Asia captures the majority share of the market, owing to its robust agricultural base and the rising focus on sustainable farming techniques. Significant agricultural nations such as India, Thailand, and Vietnam heavily depend on plastic mulch to enhance crop production and reduce soil erosion.
