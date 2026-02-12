$150+ Mn Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Raw Material, Type of Crop, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biodegradable mulch film market size is estimated to grow from USD 69.46 million in the current year USD 153.24 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Biodegradable mulch films serve as environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional plastic mulch films and are designed to naturally break down over time, which aids in minimizing the ecological impact of plastic waste. These films are mainly utilized in agricultural practices, such as weed management, moisture retention in the soil, and boosting crop yields, while also eliminating the necessity of film disposal after harvest, unlike traditional plastic mulch film.



The market is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the rising awareness of environmental sustainability and the harmful effects of plastic waste on ecosystems. Furthermore, lawmakers globally are enacting regulations on plastic usage in agriculture, encouraging the shift towards biodegradable options. The growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, the necessity for improved soil health, and the aim to decrease reliance on single-use plastics are additional factors propelling the market's expansion.



Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Raw Material



Based on type of raw material, the global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into aliphatic aromatic copolyesters (AAC), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA) and thermoplastic starch (TPS) According to our estimates, currently, the thermoplastic starch (TPS) sub-segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its capacity to break down into harmless substances when buried in soil. Additionally, the rising environmental issues related to the use of traditional synthetic polymers in agricultural film production are prompting a shift towards biodegradable materials.



Market Share by Type of Crop



Based on type of crop, the global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into flowers & plants, fruits & vegetables and grains & oilseeds. According to our estimates, currently, the fruit & vegetables segment captures the majority of the market share. This increase can be attributed to the use of biodegradable mulch film, which minimizes fruit rot by keeping the fruit away from the soil, thereby enhancing product quality.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the biodegradable mulch film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently Asia captures the majority share of the market, owing to its robust agricultural base and the rising focus on sustainable farming techniques. Significant agricultural nations such as India, Thailand, and Vietnam heavily depend on plastic mulch to enhance crop production and reduce soil erosion.

COMPANY PROFILES

AB Rani Plast Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

AEP Industries

AL-PACK Enterprises

Armando Alvarez

Balson Polyplast

BASF SE

BioBag International

British Polythene Industries

Kingfa Sci & Tech

Novamont

Olive Industries

Organix

RKW

Shanghai Yifu Packaging Products

SOLOS POLYMERS

Tilak Polypack

Ved Industries

STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

Key Business-related Strategies

Research & Development

Product Manufacturing

Commercialization / Go-to-Market

Sales and Marketing

Key Operations-related Strategies

Risk Management

Workforce

Finance

Others

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Overall Market Landscape

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Ownership Structure

STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE BIODEGRADABLE MULCH FILM MARKET

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Market Landscape of Startups

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Ownership Structure

Key Findings

SCOPE

Type of Raw Material

Aliphatic Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Type of Crop

Flowers & Plants

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Type of Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Regions

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijeiqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.