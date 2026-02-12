Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 2026–2031: Growing at 43.49% CAGR Led by Asia-Pacific, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Mordor Intelligence, the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market size is gaining momentum, with the market estimated at USD 4.12 billion in 2026, and projected to surge to USD 25.05 billion by 2031, reflecting a strong 43.49% CAGR during 2026–2031. This acceleration is driven by sharp cost reductions in proton-exchange membrane fuel cell systems, which fell below USD 600 per kW in 2024, making commercial deployment more viable. Stricter zero-emission mandates for heavy-duty vehicles across Europe, China, and several U.S. states are pushing fleets toward hydrogen faster than expected, while expanding green-hydrogen corridors in major economies are improving refuelling access and easing range concerns.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Stronger government push toward decarbonization through zero-emission vehicle mandates

Regulatory pressure is intensifying across major economies, with governments tightening emissions rules and expanding zero-emission fleet requirements. Policies in Europe, the United States, and China are pushing logistics and commercial operators to rethink vehicle replacement cycles, while clean-energy directives are strengthening demand for low-carbon hydrogen. As these rules converge, fleet purchasing decisions are increasingly driven by regulatory compliance first, with cost considerations following behind.

Zero-emission initiatives for port and airport vehicle fleets

Major ports are increasingly turning to hydrogen-powered trucks and terminal equipment that can refuel quickly without compromising cargo capacity. Because these sites operate from fixed locations, they create reliable, concentrated demand that makes hydrogen infrastructure investments more attractive. Airports are following a similar path, using existing expertise in industrial gases to manage hydrogen safely and demonstrating how centralized transport hubs can accelerate zero-emission fleet adoption.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific remains the center of gravity for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, supported by strong policy backing and coordinated industrial strategies. China is driving large-scale adoption through generous incentives for vehicles and refuelling networks, helping stabilize the broader ecosystem. Japan is aligning fuel-cell vehicle production with green hydrogen manufacturing, while South Korea benefits from strong OEM leadership that reinforces supplier investment. India is also entering the space, using targeted pilot programs along key freight routes to test and scale hydrogen-powered trucking.

Hydrogen infrastructure across Europe is scaling up rapidly, supported by coordinated public funding and long-term offtake programs that reduce risk for developers. Several countries are building dense refuelling networks and linking major industrial and logistics corridors, while Nordic nations are testing long-distance routes for heavy transport. Outside Europe, energy-rich regions are using low-cost renewables to position hydrogen as an export fuel, a move that is expected to gradually stimulate local hydrogen vehicle adoption as logistics ecosystems mature.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Segmentation Insights

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC)

Driving Range

Up to 250 Miles

251–500 Miles

Above 500 Miles

Power Output

Below 100 kW

100–200 kW



Above 200 kW

End-Use Ownership

Private and Personal Use

Public and Government Fleets

Logistics and Freight Operators

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Companies:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler Truck

Nikola Corporation

Ballard Power Systems

Cummins Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Weichai Power

SAIC Motor Corporation

BYD FCEV

Yutong Bus Co.

Foton Motor



Kenworth (PACCAR)

BMW AG

AUDI AG

General Motors

Renault Group

Riversimple

