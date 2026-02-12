Recording of LHV Group's 12 February investor webinar

To present the 2026 financial plan, the five-year financial forecast and the strategy, LHV Group held an investor webinar on 12 February. An overview of the plans was provided by Mihkel Torim, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group, and Meelis Paakspuu, Chief Financial Officer of LHV Group.

Recording of the investor meeting (in English) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEAzfzh77dM

Presentation (in English) at: www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2026-EN.pdf

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. As at the end of December, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 492,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 231,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Media and communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee