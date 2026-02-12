POET Technologies Wins Lightwave Award for Advanced AI Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POET), a leader in the design and implementation of highly-integrated optical engines and light sources for artificial intelligence networks, today announced it has earned an Elite Score and a category win in the Lightwave Innovation Reviews 13th annual awards.

A highly respected trade publication, Lightwave recognized POET Teralight™ for its achievements in advancing AI connectivity solutions at a time when the industry is seeking cost-effective commercial applications to meet the immense demand for more bandwidth and greater compute power. The Lightwave jury of industry experts rewarded Teralight with a score of 4.5, among the highest in the competition. A ground-breaking line of 1.6T transmit and receive optical engines, Teralight is noted for its elegant design, scalability and cost advantages.

“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate POET Technologies on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies and programs that significantly impact the industry,” said Lightwave Editor-in-Chief Sean Buckley.

The 2026 awards program had a record number of submissions and Lightwave said: "the judging process was fierce.”

“We are honored to receive recognition from one of the most reputable publications in our industry. Lightwave’s award is another indication that POET Teralight, and our other POET products, are the right solutions for the marketplace,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Executive Chairman & CEO.

It is the second time in less than a month that Teralight has won an industry competition. In January, it claimed the Product Innovation Award at the Infostone Awards in China. POET has now won eight prestigious awards for its photonics-based technology applications since June 2024.

Lightwave will present POET with the award during the 2026 Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference on March 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Company will have a significant presence at the annual industry showcase, where it will exhibit its products at Booth 339.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules for the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers. Its patented POET Optical Interposer™ platform enables seamless chip-scale integration of photonic and electronic devices using advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.

