Melco Resorts Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings

MACAU, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco Resorts” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$1.29 billion, representing an increase of approximately 9% from US$1.19 billion for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved overall rolling chip and mass market table games performance.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$146.4 million, compared with US$97.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Melco Resorts’ Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$331.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$295.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$60.6 million, or US$0.16 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$20.3 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$14.3 million and US$19.6 million during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2025 was a year of growth and recovery, supported by disciplined cost management and margin expansion. Melco Resorts recorded US$1.43 billion in Group Property EBITDA for the full year 2025. In Macau, Property EBITDA grew by 25% year-over-year to US$1.23 billion for the full year 2025, driven by stronger gaming revenue and margins. We remain focused on executing our growth priorities and are energized by the pipeline of new initiatives launching in the coming year, each designed to further differentiate our offerings.

“In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila was impacted by competitive pressures and industry headwinds. In Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos recorded a solid 35% year-over-year growth in Property EBITDA for the full year 2025.”

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$695.7 million, compared with US$591.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams’ Adjusted EBITDA was US$193.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$140.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of improved rolling chip and mass market table games performance and better performance in non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.28 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$6.24 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.18% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 2.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$1.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 31.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$1.09 billion, compared with US$1.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$98.8 million, compared with US$85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$360.4 million, compared with US$342.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Studio City’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$86.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market table games performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$931.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$891.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 33.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$935.8 million, compared with US$888.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$74.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$73.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass operations, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$25.3 million, compared with US$31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Altira Macau’s negative Adjusted EBITDA was US$3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$153.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with US$125.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$159.3 million, compared with US$122.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mocha Fourth Quarter Results

Mocha Grand Dragon Hotel and Mocha Hotel Royal ceased operations during the fourth quarter of 2025, following which 108 gaming machines were re-allocated to Studio City, 137 gaming machines were re-allocated to City of Dreams and 100 gaming machines were re-allocated to Altira Macau. Melco Resorts now operates three Mocha Clubs, namely Mocha Inner Harbor, Mocha Golden Dragon and Mocha Sintra Hotel.

Prior to the fourth quarter of 2025, the Mocha and Other segment included the operations of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure in September 2025. This segment has been renamed to the Mocha segment from the fourth quarter of 2025 onwards.

Total operating revenues from Mocha were US$20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mocha’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.7 million for Mocha and Other in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$471.4 million, compared with US$516.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As previously reported in the Company’s earnings release for the third quarter of 2025, mass market table games operations at Grand Dragon Casino and gaming machine operations at Mocha Kuong Fat ceased in September 2025 as part of the Company’s development strategy and in accordance with Macau law. Following the closure, 15 gaming tables were re-allocated to City of Dreams and 90 gaming tables were re-allocated to Studio City.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$100.2 million, compared with US$133.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Manila’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$56.8 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming and non-gaming operations.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$469.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$770.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.47% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 4.51% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$128.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$168.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$0.88 billion, compared with US$1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$25.1 million, compared with US$29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Fourth Quarter Results

The Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in conjunction with three satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were US$83.5 million, compared with US$59.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with US$5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was negative 27.65% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.06% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant fluctuation on the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes.

Mass market table games drop was US$162.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 21.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$690.4 million, compared with US$567.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$20.0 million, compared with US$19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Operations

Other Operations include the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened to the public on July 15, 2025.

Total operating revenues from Other Operations were US$6.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from Other Operations was negative US$3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$114.6 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$114.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$140.9 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2025 referred to above was US$26.4 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated February 12, 2026 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco Resorts. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2025 aggregated to US$1.15 billion, including US$125.2 million of restricted cash.

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$6.75 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

In October 2025, Melco Resorts Finance Limited early redeemed the remaining US$357.9 million of its 5.25% senior notes due 2026.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, MCO Nominee One Limited repaid HK$1.64 billion (equivalent to US$210.4 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities, and Studio City Company Limited repaid HK$247.0 million (equivalent to US$31.8 million) principal amount outstanding under its senior secured credit facility.

Subsequent to the quarter end, MCO Nominee One Limited repaid an additional HK$272.0 million (equivalent to US$34.8 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities and plans to repay a further HK$195.0 million (equivalent to US$25.0 million) within February 2026.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of December 31, 2025 was approximately US$2.38 billion.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$82.3 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Melco Resorts reported total operating revenues of US$5.16 billion compared with US$4.64 billion in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Operating income for 2025 was US$600.4 million, compared with US$484.6 million for 2024.

Melco Resorts generated Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.43 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with US$1.22 billion in 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2025 was US$185.0 million, or US$0.46 per ADS, compared with US$43.5 million, or US$0.10 per ADS, for 2024. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$39.6 million and US$71.5 million for 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10051721-zl415j.html

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines, the Republic of Cyprus and Sri Lanka, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and to compare the operating performance of our properties with those of our competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:

Jeanny Kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Tel: +852 2598 3698

Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues: Casino $ 1,065,636 $ 972,015 $ 4,247,025 $ 3,772,655 Rooms 111,351 109,348 443,985 422,565 Food and beverage 70,952 74,742 290,718 285,933 Entertainment, retail and other 45,334 34,913 181,571 157,060 Total operating revenues 1,293,273 1,191,018 5,163,299 4,638,213 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (703,224 ) (658,219 ) (2,736,452 ) (2,524,565 ) Rooms (37,235 ) (34,838 ) (148,421 ) (127,884 ) Food and beverage (63,870 ) (62,007 ) (245,649 ) (230,284 ) Entertainment, retail and other (22,510 ) (16,654 ) (96,588 ) (79,169 ) General and administrative (176,909 ) (156,852 ) (657,358 ) (568,701 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (8,667 ) (12,407 ) (37,181 ) (41,939 ) Pre-opening costs (146 ) (9,917 ) (50,562 ) (20,852 ) Development costs (1,353 ) (1,892 ) (7,619 ) (5,433 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,004 ) (5,008 ) (19,970 ) (19,956 ) Depreciation and amortization (135,905 ) (129,364 ) (523,592 ) (521,582 ) Property charges and other 7,939 (6,904 ) (39,481 ) (13,221 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,146,884 ) (1,094,062 ) (4,562,873 ) (4,153,586 ) Operating income 146,389 96,956 600,426 484,627 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 2,862 3,166 8,482 15,766 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (114,254 ) (119,771 ) (464,904 ) (486,721 ) Other financing costs (1,731 ) (1,701 ) (6,701 ) (7,362 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (866 ) (14,209 ) 8,739 (15,492 ) Other (expenses) income, net (400 ) 627 2,999 3,833 Loss on extinguishment of debt (232 ) (17 ) (756 ) (1,000 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (114,621 ) (131,905 ) (452,141 ) (490,976 ) Income (loss) before income tax 31,768 (34,949 ) 148,285 (6,349 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 14,526 (4,963 ) (2,829 ) (21,610 ) Net income (loss) 46,294 (39,912 ) 145,456 (27,959 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,341 19,638 39,589 71,502 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 60,635 $ (20,274 ) $ 185,045 $ 43,543 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.052 $ (0.016 ) $ 0.155 $ 0.034 Diluted $ 0.051 $ (0.016 ) $ 0.154 $ 0.034 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.155 $ (0.048 ) $ 0.465 $ 0.101 Diluted $ 0.153 $ (0.048 ) $ 0.462 $ 0.101 Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,172,041,577 1,259,134,710 1,193,982,891 1,296,361,341 Diluted 1,185,208,444 1,259,134,710 1,201,885,223 1,299,430,914





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,023,199 $ 1,147,193 Restricted cash - 368 Accounts receivable, net 126,405 144,211 Receivables from affiliated companies 887 2,422 Inventories 36,919 32,452 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,790 102,521 Total current assets 1,269,200 1,429,167 Property and equipment, net 5,157,443 5,272,500 Intangible assets, net 270,903 288,710 Goodwill 23,490 82,090 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 129,428 131,850 Restricted cash 125,235 125,511 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,935 89,164 Land use rights, net 545,054 566,351 Total assets $ 7,597,688 $ 7,985,343 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,910 $ 24,794 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,076,150 1,054,018 Income tax payable 29,208 38,009 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,998 18,590 Finance lease liabilities, current 33,327 33,817 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 21,597 Payables to affiliated companies 719 39 Total current liabilities 1,184,312 1,190,864 Long-term debt, net 6,747,918 7,135,825 Other long-term liabilities 309,799 315,299 Deferred tax liabilities, net 34,590 36,708 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,108 80,673 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 148,590 165,938 Total liabilities 8,501,317 8,925,307 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued; 1,172,055,466 and 1,259,138,299 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515 13,515 Treasury shares, at cost; 179,484,916 and 92,402,083 shares, respectively (356,835 ) (216,626 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,988,714 2,985,730 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (63,712 ) (95,750 ) Accumulated losses (3,828,284 ) (4,013,329 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,246,602 ) (1,326,460 ) Noncontrolling interests 342,973 386,496 Total deficit (903,629 ) (939,964 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 7,597,688 $ 7,985,343





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 60,635 $ (20,274 ) $ 185,045 $ 43,543 Pre-opening costs 146 9,917 50,562 20,852 Development costs 1,353 1,892 7,619 5,433 Property charges and other (7,939 ) 6,904 39,481 13,221 Loss on extinguishment of debt 232 17 756 1,000 Income tax impact on adjustments 580 (13 ) (231 ) (50 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (142 ) (439 ) (1,332 ) (1,585 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 54,865 $ (1,996 ) $ 281,900 $ 82,414 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.047 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.236 $ 0.064 Diluted $ 0.046 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.235 $ 0.063 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.140 $ (0.005 ) $ 0.708 $ 0.191 Diluted $ 0.139 $ (0.005 ) $ 0.704 $ 0.190 Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,172,041,577 1,259,134,710 1,193,982,891 1,296,361,341 Diluted 1,185,208,444 1,259,134,710 1,201,885,223 1,299,430,914





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 City of

Dreams Studio

City Altira

Macau Mocha (3) City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 150,881 $ 29,559 $ (6,296 ) $ (334 ) $ 17,825 $ 6,536 $ (9,062 ) $ (42,720 ) $ 146,389 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 8,667 - - - 8,667 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 1,365 - 1,790 - 3,155 Pre-opening costs 141 10 - - - - (5 ) - 146 Development costs - - - - - - - 1,353 1,353 Depreciation and amortization 55,453 56,937 709 1,006 4,716 13,573 3,318 5,197 140,909 Share-based compensation 1,511 424 114 46 270 106 17 4,622 7,110 Property charges and other (14,277 ) (333 ) 1,975 3,674 212 810 - - (7,939 ) Adjusted EBITDA 193,709 86,597 (3,498 ) 4,392 33,055 21,025 (3,942 ) (31,548 ) 299,790 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - - 31,548 31,548 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 193,709 $ 86,597 $ (3,498 ) $ 4,392 $ 33,055 $ 21,025 $ (3,942 ) $ - $ 331,338 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 City of

Dreams Studio

City Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (3) City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 80,534 $ 23,019 $ (2,501 ) $ 4,782 $ 34,094 $ (897 ) $ (5,177 ) $ (36,898 ) $ 96,956 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 12,407 - - - 12,407 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 1,226 - 1,820 - 3,046 Pre-opening costs (6) 4,940 (23 ) - - - (25 ) 3,205 - 8,097 Development costs - - - - - - - 1,892 1,892 Depreciation and amortization 49,389 56,957 547 911 8,716 12,399 - 5,453 134,372 Share-based compensation 1,276 348 104 43 255 99 3 4,373 6,501 Property charges and other 3,940 944 1,599 - 95 210 - 116 6,904 Adjusted EBITDA 140,079 81,245 (251 ) 5,736 56,793 11,786 (149 ) (25,064 ) 270,175 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - - 25,064 25,064 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 140,079 $ 81,245 $ (251 ) $ 5,736 $ 56,793 $ 11,786 $ (149 ) $ - $ 295,239





(3) Mocha and Other segment included the operation of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure and was changed to Mocha segment effective on September 23, 2025. (4) Effective from August 1, 2025, the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to operate certain floors of the hotel tower at City of Dreams Sri Lanka which opened to the public on July 15, 2025 were previously reported under the Corporate and Other category, has been included in the Other Operations segment. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka, developed by a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, an independent third party. (5) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC. (6) Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 City of

Dreams Studio

City

Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (3) City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other Total

Operating income (loss) $ 605,544 $ 160,935 $ (11,049 ) $ (41,830 ) $ 68,390 $ 14,853 $ (34,365 ) $ (162,052 ) $ 600,426 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 37,181 - - - 37,181 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 5,557 - 7,157 - 12,714 Pre-opening costs (6) 29,012 510 - - - - 16,868 - 46,390 Development costs - - - - - - - 7,619 7,619 Depreciation and amortization 208,454 228,763 2,418 4,558 20,198 52,017 5,636 21,518 543,562 Share-based compensation 6,009 1,606 441 183 1,026 418 80 19,507 29,270 Property charges and other (26,885 ) 1,986 4,137 59,257 436 938 - (388 ) 39,481 Adjusted EBITDA 822,134 393,800 (4,053 ) 22,168 132,788 68,226 (4,624 ) (113,796 ) 1,316,643 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - - 113,796 113,796 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 822,134 $ 393,800 $ (4,053 ) $ 22,168 $ 132,788 $ 68,226 $ (4,624 ) $ - $ 1,430,439 Year Ended December 31, 2024 City of

Dreams Studio

City

Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (3) City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other Total

Operating income (loss) $ 397,995 $ 115,883 $ (8,211 ) $ 23,089 $ 89,097 $ (568 ) $ (8,139 ) $ (124,519 ) $ 484,627 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 41,939 - - - 41,939 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 5,417 - 3,019 - 8,436 Pre-opening costs (6) 11,924 807 69 - - 288 4,745 - 17,833 Development costs - - - - - - 177 5,256 5,433 Depreciation and amortization 199,530 221,731 2,297 3,724 43,166 50,010 - 21,080 541,538 Share-based compensation 5,056 1,401 438 166 1,090 413 3 18,801 27,368 Property charges and other 7,137 1,417 3,485 (5 ) 349 403 - 435 13,221 Adjusted EBITDA 621,642 341,239 (1,922 ) 26,974 181,058 50,546 (195 ) (78,947 ) 1,140,395 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - - 78,947 78,947 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 621,642 $ 341,239 $ (1,922 ) $ 26,974 $ 181,058 $ 50,546 $ (195 ) $ - $ 1,219,342





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 60,635 $ (20,274 ) $ 185,045 $ 43,543 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,341 ) (19,638 ) (39,589 ) (71,502 ) Net income (loss) 46,294 (39,912 ) 145,456 (27,959 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (14,526 ) 4,963 2,829 21,610 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 114,621 131,905 452,141 490,976 Depreciation and amortization 140,909 134,372 543,562 541,538 Property charges and other (7,939 ) 6,904 39,481 13,221 Share-based compensation 7,110 6,501 29,270 27,368 Development costs 1,353 1,892 7,619 5,433 Pre-opening costs (6) 146 8,097 46,390 17,833 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) 3,155 3,046 12,714 8,436 Payments to the Philippine Parties 8,667 12,407 37,181 41,939 Adjusted EBITDA 299,790 270,175 1,316,643 1,140,395 Corporate and Other expenses 31,548 25,064 113,796 78,947 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 331,338 $ 295,239 $ 1,430,439 $ 1,219,342





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Room Statistics: City of Dreams Average daily rate (7) $ 226 $ 219 $ 220 $ 211 Occupancy per available room 98 % 95 % 98 % 93 % Revenue per available room (8) $ 222 $ 209 $ 215 $ 197 Studio City Average daily rate (7) $ 174 $ 175 $ 171 $ 165 Occupancy per available room 98 % 97 % 98 % 96 % Revenue per available room (8) $ 169 $ 169 $ 167 $ 159 Altira Macau Average daily rate (7) $ 135 $ 136 $ 133 $ 133 Occupancy per available room 97 % 96 % 97 % 95 % Revenue per available room (8) $ 131 $ 131 $ 129 $ 127 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (7) $ 157 $ 163 $ 159 $ 164 Occupancy per available room 94 % 97 % 94 % 97 % Revenue per available room (8) $ 148 $ 159 $ 149 $ 158 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average daily rate (7) $ 458 $ 386 $ 485 $ 425 Occupancy per available room 55 % 58 % 62 % 61 % Revenue per available room (8) $ 252 $ 225 $ 299 $ 261 Other Information: City of Dreams Average number of table games 451 430 439 430 Average number of gaming machines 679 604 635 613 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 17,815 $ 16,118 $ 18,129 $ 15,459 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 394 $ 571 $ 496 $ 524 Studio City Average number of table games 253 253 253 251 Average number of gaming machines 851 797 775 709 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 13,505 $ 12,563 $ 13,635 $ 13,091 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 362 $ 401 $ 451 $ 431 Altira Macau Average number of table games 29 37 31 39 Average number of gaming machines 226 131 160 134 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 8,966 $ 8,363 $ 8,378 $ 8,416 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 234 $ 277 $ 261 $ 255 Mocha and Other Average number of table games - 15 15 16 Average number of gaming machines 703 844 810 882 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ - $ 6,399 $ 4,822 $ 6,660 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 310 $ 276 $ 283 $ 274 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 265 266 265 267 Average number of gaming machines 2,264 2,277 2,265 2,278 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 2,570 $ 3,773 $ 2,697 $ 3,238 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 227 $ 272 $ 235 $ 263 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average number of table games 106 105 106 104 Average number of gaming machines 902 897 890 893 Table games win per unit per day (9) $ 4,258 $ 2,896 $ 3,821 $ 2,943 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) $ 446 $ 356 $ 418 $ 340



