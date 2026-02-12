Melco Resorts Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings

MACAU, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco Resorts” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$1.29 billion, representing an increase of approximately 9% from US$1.19 billion for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved overall rolling chip and mass market table games performance.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$146.4 million, compared with US$97.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Melco Resorts’ Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$331.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$295.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$60.6 million, or US$0.16 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$20.3 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$14.3 million and US$19.6 million during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2025 was a year of growth and recovery, supported by disciplined cost management and margin expansion. Melco Resorts recorded US$1.43 billion in Group Property EBITDA for the full year 2025. In Macau, Property EBITDA grew by 25% year-over-year to US$1.23 billion for the full year 2025, driven by stronger gaming revenue and margins. We remain focused on executing our growth priorities and are energized by the pipeline of new initiatives launching in the coming year, each designed to further differentiate our offerings.

“In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila was impacted by competitive pressures and industry headwinds. In Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos recorded a solid 35% year-over-year growth in Property EBITDA for the full year 2025.”

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$695.7 million, compared with US$591.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams’ Adjusted EBITDA was US$193.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$140.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of improved rolling chip and mass market table games performance and better performance in non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.28 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$6.24 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.18% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 2.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$1.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 31.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$1.09 billion, compared with US$1.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$98.8 million, compared with US$85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$360.4 million, compared with US$342.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Studio City’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$86.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market table games performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$931.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$891.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 33.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$935.8 million, compared with US$888.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$74.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$73.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass operations, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$25.3 million, compared with US$31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Altira Macau’s negative Adjusted EBITDA was US$3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$153.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with US$125.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$159.3 million, compared with US$122.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mocha Fourth Quarter Results

Mocha Grand Dragon Hotel and Mocha Hotel Royal ceased operations during the fourth quarter of 2025, following which 108 gaming machines were re-allocated to Studio City, 137 gaming machines were re-allocated to City of Dreams and 100 gaming machines were re-allocated to Altira Macau. Melco Resorts now operates three Mocha Clubs, namely Mocha Inner Harbor, Mocha Golden Dragon and Mocha Sintra Hotel.

Prior to the fourth quarter of 2025, the Mocha and Other segment included the operations of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure in September 2025. This segment has been renamed to the Mocha segment from the fourth quarter of 2025 onwards.

Total operating revenues from Mocha were US$20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mocha’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.7 million for Mocha and Other in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$471.4 million, compared with US$516.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As previously reported in the Company’s earnings release for the third quarter of 2025, mass market table games operations at Grand Dragon Casino and gaming machine operations at Mocha Kuong Fat ceased in September 2025 as part of the Company’s development strategy and in accordance with Macau law. Following the closure, 15 gaming tables were re-allocated to City of Dreams and 90 gaming tables were re-allocated to Studio City.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$100.2 million, compared with US$133.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Manila’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$56.8 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming and non-gaming operations.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$469.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$770.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.47% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 4.51% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$128.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$168.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$0.88 billion, compared with US$1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$25.1 million, compared with US$29.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Fourth Quarter Results

The Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in conjunction with three satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were US$83.5 million, compared with US$59.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with US$5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was negative 27.65% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.06% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant fluctuation on the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes.

Mass market table games drop was US$162.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with US$126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 21.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$690.4 million, compared with US$567.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$20.0 million, compared with US$19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other Operations

Other Operations include the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened to the public on July 15, 2025.

Total operating revenues from Other Operations were US$6.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from Other Operations was negative US$3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$114.6 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$114.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$140.9 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2025 referred to above was US$26.4 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated February 12, 2026 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco Resorts. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2025 aggregated to US$1.15 billion, including US$125.2 million of restricted cash.

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$6.75 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

In October 2025, Melco Resorts Finance Limited early redeemed the remaining US$357.9 million of its 5.25% senior notes due 2026.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, MCO Nominee One Limited repaid HK$1.64 billion (equivalent to US$210.4 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities, and Studio City Company Limited repaid HK$247.0 million (equivalent to US$31.8 million) principal amount outstanding under its senior secured credit facility.

Subsequent to the quarter end, MCO Nominee One Limited repaid an additional HK$272.0 million (equivalent to US$34.8 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities and plans to repay a further HK$195.0 million (equivalent to US$25.0 million) within February 2026.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of December 31, 2025 was approximately US$2.38 billion.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2025 were US$82.3 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Melco Resorts reported total operating revenues of US$5.16 billion compared with US$4.64 billion in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Operating income for 2025 was US$600.4 million, compared with US$484.6 million for 2024.

Melco Resorts generated Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.43 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with US$1.22 billion in 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2025 was US$185.0 million, or US$0.46 per ADS, compared with US$43.5 million, or US$0.10 per ADS, for 2024. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$39.6 million and US$71.5 million for 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10051721-zl415j.html

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines, the Republic of Cyprus and Sri Lanka, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1)“Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and to compare the operating performance of our properties with those of our competitors.
  
 The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.
  
 Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  
(2)“Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

            
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
            
Operating revenues:           
Casino$1,065,636  $972,015  $4,247,025  $3,772,655 
Rooms 111,351   109,348   443,985   422,565 
Food and beverage 70,952   74,742   290,718   285,933 
Entertainment, retail and other 45,334   34,913   181,571   157,060 
Total operating revenues 1,293,273   1,191,018   5,163,299   4,638,213 
            
Operating costs and expenses:           
Casino (703,224)  (658,219)  (2,736,452)  (2,524,565)
Rooms (37,235)  (34,838)  (148,421)  (127,884)
Food and beverage (63,870)  (62,007)  (245,649)  (230,284)
Entertainment, retail and other (22,510)  (16,654)  (96,588)  (79,169)
General and administrative (176,909)  (156,852)  (657,358)  (568,701)
Payments to the Philippine Parties (8,667)  (12,407)  (37,181)  (41,939)
Pre-opening costs (146)  (9,917)  (50,562)  (20,852)
Development costs (1,353)  (1,892)  (7,619)  (5,433)
Amortization of land use rights (5,004)  (5,008)  (19,970)  (19,956)
Depreciation and amortization (135,905)  (129,364)  (523,592)  (521,582)
Property charges and other 7,939   (6,904)  (39,481)  (13,221)
Total operating costs and expenses (1,146,884)  (1,094,062)  (4,562,873)  (4,153,586)
Operating income 146,389   96,956   600,426   484,627 
Non-operating income (expenses):           
Interest income 2,862   3,166   8,482   15,766 
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (114,254)  (119,771)  (464,904)  (486,721)
Other financing costs (1,731)  (1,701)  (6,701)  (7,362)
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (866)  (14,209)  8,739   (15,492)
Other (expenses) income, net (400)  627   2,999   3,833 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (232)  (17)  (756)  (1,000)
Total non-operating expenses, net (114,621)  (131,905)  (452,141)  (490,976)
Income (loss) before income tax 31,768   (34,949)  148,285   (6,349)
Income tax benefit (expense) 14,526   (4,963)  (2,829)  (21,610)
Net income (loss) 46,294   (39,912)  145,456   (27,959)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,341   19,638   39,589   71,502 
Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$60,635  $(20,274) $185,045  $43,543 
            
Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:            
Basic$0.052  $(0.016) $0.155  $0.034 
Diluted$0.051  $(0.016) $0.154  $0.034 
            
Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:            
Basic$0.155  $(0.048) $0.465  $0.101 
Diluted$0.153  $(0.048) $0.462  $0.101 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:           
Basic 1,172,041,577   1,259,134,710   1,193,982,891   1,296,361,341 
Diluted 1,185,208,444   1,259,134,710   1,201,885,223   1,299,430,914 
            


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
      
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
     
ASSETS     
      
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,023,199  $1,147,193 
Restricted cash -   368 
Accounts receivable, net 126,405   144,211 
Receivables from affiliated companies 887   2,422 
Inventories 36,919   32,452 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,790   102,521 
Total current assets 1,269,200   1,429,167 
      
Property and equipment, net 5,157,443   5,272,500 
Intangible assets, net 270,903   288,710 
Goodwill 23,490   82,090 
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 129,428   131,850 
Restricted cash 125,235   125,511 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,935   89,164 
Land use rights, net 545,054   566,351 
Total assets$7,597,688  $7,985,343 
      
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT     
      
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$25,910  $24,794 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,076,150   1,054,018 
Income tax payable 29,208   38,009 
Operating lease liabilities, current 18,998   18,590 
Finance lease liabilities, current 33,327   33,817 
Current portion of long-term debt, net -   21,597 
Payables to affiliated companies 719   39 
Total current liabilities 1,184,312   1,190,864 
      
Long-term debt, net 6,747,918   7,135,825 
Other long-term liabilities 309,799   315,299 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 34,590   36,708 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,108   80,673 
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 148,590   165,938 
Total liabilities 8,501,317   8,925,307 
      
Deficit:     
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued; 1,172,055,466 and 1,259,138,299 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515   13,515 
Treasury shares, at cost; 179,484,916 and 92,402,083 shares, respectively (356,835)  (216,626)
Additional paid-in capital 2,988,714   2,985,730 
Accumulated other comprehensive losses (63,712)  (95,750)
Accumulated losses (3,828,284)  (4,013,329)
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,246,602)  (1,326,460)
Noncontrolling interests 342,973   386,496 
Total deficit (903,629)  (939,964)
Total liabilities and deficit$7,597,688  $7,985,343 
      


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
        
Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$60,635  $(20,274) $185,045  $43,543 
Pre-opening costs 146   9,917   50,562   20,852 
Development costs 1,353   1,892   7,619   5,433 
Property charges and other (7,939)  6,904   39,481   13,221 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 232   17   756   1,000 
Income tax impact on adjustments 580   (13)  (231)  (50)
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (142)  (439)  (1,332)  (1,585)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$54,865  $(1,996) $281,900  $82,414 
            
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:            
Basic$0.047  $(0.002) $0.236  $0.064 
Diluted$0.046  $(0.002) $0.235  $0.063 
            
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:          
Basic$0.140  $(0.005) $0.708  $0.191 
Diluted$0.139  $(0.005) $0.704  $0.190 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:            
Basic 1,172,041,577   1,259,134,710   1,193,982,891   1,296,361,341 
Diluted 1,185,208,444   1,259,134,710   1,201,885,223   1,299,430,914 
             


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                            
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha (3) City of Dreams
Manila
 City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total
                   
Operating income (loss)$150,881  $29,559  $(6,296) $(334) $17,825  $6,536  $(9,062) $(42,720) $146,389 
                            
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   8,667   -   -   -   8,667 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   1,365   -   1,790   -   3,155 
Pre-opening costs 141   10   -   -   -   -   (5)  -   146 
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   1,353   1,353 
Depreciation and amortization 55,453   56,937   709   1,006   4,716   13,573   3,318   5,197   140,909 
Share-based compensation 1,511   424   114   46   270   106   17   4,622   7,110 
Property charges and other (14,277)  (333)  1,975   3,674   212   810   -   -   (7,939)
Adjusted EBITDA 193,709   86,597   (3,498)  4,392   33,055   21,025   (3,942)  (31,548)  299,790 
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   31,548   31,548 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$193,709  $86,597  $(3,498) $4,392  $33,055  $21,025  $(3,942) $-  $331,338 
                            
                            
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other (3)		 City of Dreams
Manila
 City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total
                   
Operating income (loss)$80,534  $23,019  $(2,501) $4,782  $34,094  $(897) $(5,177) $(36,898) $96,956 
                            
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   12,407   -   -   -   12,407 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   1,226   -   1,820   -   3,046 
Pre-opening costs (6) 4,940   (23)  -   -   -   (25)  3,205   -   8,097 
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   1,892   1,892 
Depreciation and amortization 49,389   56,957   547   911   8,716   12,399   -   5,453   134,372 
Share-based compensation 1,276   348   104   43   255   99   3   4,373   6,501 
Property charges and other 3,940   944   1,599   -   95   210   -   116   6,904 
Adjusted EBITDA 140,079   81,245   (251)  5,736   56,793   11,786   (149)  (25,064)  270,175 
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   25,064   25,064 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$140,079  $81,245  $(251) $5,736  $56,793  $11,786  $(149) $-  $295,239 


(3)Mocha and Other segment included the operation of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure and was changed to Mocha segment effective on September 23, 2025.
(4)Effective from August 1, 2025, the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to operate certain floors of the hotel tower at City of Dreams Sri Lanka which opened to the public on July 15, 2025 were previously reported under the Corporate and Other category, has been included in the Other Operations segment. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka, developed by a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, an independent third party.
(5)Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC.
(6)Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.
  


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) 
(In thousands) 
                              
 Year Ended December 31, 2025 
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other (3)		 City of Dreams
Manila
 City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total
                     
Operating income (loss)$605,544  $160,935  $(11,049) $(41,830) $68,390  $14,853  $(34,365) $(162,052) $600,426 
                              
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   37,181   -   -   -   37,181 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   5,557   -   7,157   -   12,714 
Pre-opening costs (6) 29,012   510   -   -   -   -   16,868   -   46,390 
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   7,619   7,619 
Depreciation and amortization 208,454   228,763   2,418   4,558   20,198   52,017   5,636   21,518   543,562 
Share-based compensation 6,009   1,606   441   183   1,026   418   80   19,507   29,270 
Property charges and other (26,885)  1,986   4,137   59,257   436   938   -   (388)  39,481 
Adjusted EBITDA 822,134   393,800   (4,053)  22,168   132,788   68,226   (4,624)  (113,796)  1,316,643 
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   113,796   113,796 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$822,134  $393,800  $(4,053) $22,168  $132,788  $68,226  $(4,624) $-  $1,430,439 
                              
                              
 Year Ended December 31, 2024 
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City
 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other (3)		 City of Dreams
Manila
 City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total
                     
Operating income (loss)$397,995  $115,883  $(8,211) $23,089  $89,097  $(568) $(8,139) $(124,519) $484,627 
                              
Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   41,939   -   -   -   41,939 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   5,417   -   3,019   -   8,436 
Pre-opening costs (6) 11,924   807   69   -   -   288   4,745   -   17,833 
Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   177   5,256   5,433 
Depreciation and amortization 199,530   221,731   2,297   3,724   43,166   50,010   -   21,080   541,538 
Share-based compensation 5,056   1,401   438   166   1,090   413   3   18,801   27,368 
Property charges and other 7,137   1,417   3,485   (5)  349   403   -   435   13,221 
Adjusted EBITDA 621,642   341,239   (1,922)  26,974   181,058   50,546   (195)  (78,947)  1,140,395 
Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   78,947   78,947 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$621,642  $341,239  $(1,922) $26,974  $181,058  $50,546  $(195) $-  $1,219,342 
                              


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
         
Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$60,635  $(20,274) $185,045  $43,543 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,341)  (19,638)  (39,589)  (71,502)
Net income (loss) 46,294   (39,912)  145,456   (27,959)
Income tax (benefit) expense (14,526)  4,963   2,829   21,610 
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 114,621   131,905   452,141   490,976 
Depreciation and amortization 140,909   134,372   543,562   541,538 
Property charges and other (7,939)  6,904   39,481   13,221 
Share-based compensation 7,110   6,501   29,270   27,368 
Development costs 1,353   1,892   7,619   5,433 
Pre-opening costs (6) 146   8,097   46,390   17,833 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) 3,155   3,046   12,714   8,436 
Payments to the Philippine Parties 8,667   12,407   37,181   41,939 
Adjusted EBITDA 299,790   270,175   1,316,643   1,140,395 
Corporate and Other expenses 31,548   25,064   113,796   78,947 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$331,338  $295,239  $1,430,439  $1,219,342 
            


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
        
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Room Statistics:       
City of Dreams       
Average daily rate (7)$226  $219  $220  $211 
Occupancy per available room 98%  95%  98%  93%
Revenue per available room (8)$222  $209  $215  $197 
        
Studio City       
Average daily rate (7)$174  $175  $171  $165 
Occupancy per available room 98%  97%  98%  96%
Revenue per available room (8)$169  $169  $167  $159 
        
Altira Macau       
Average daily rate (7)$135  $136  $133  $133 
Occupancy per available room 97%  96%  97%  95%
Revenue per available room (8)$131  $131  $129  $127 
        
City of Dreams Manila       
Average daily rate (7)$157  $163  $159  $164 
Occupancy per available room 94%  97%  94%  97%
Revenue per available room (8)$148  $159  $149  $158 
        
City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other       
Average daily rate (7)$458  $386  $485  $425 
Occupancy per available room 55%  58%  62%  61%
Revenue per available room (8)$252  $225  $299  $261 
        
Other Information:       
City of Dreams       
Average number of table games 451   430   439   430 
Average number of gaming machines 679   604   635   613 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$17,815  $16,118  $18,129  $15,459 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$394  $571  $496  $524 
        
Studio City       
Average number of table games 253   253   253   251 
Average number of gaming machines 851   797   775   709 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$13,505  $12,563  $13,635  $13,091 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$362  $401  $451  $431 
        
Altira Macau       
Average number of table games 29   37   31   39 
Average number of gaming machines 226   131   160   134 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$8,966  $8,363  $8,378  $8,416 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$234  $277  $261  $255 
        
Mocha and Other       
Average number of table games -   15   15   16 
Average number of gaming machines 703   844   810   882 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$-  $6,399  $4,822  $6,660 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$310  $276  $283  $274 
        
City of Dreams Manila       
Average number of table games 265   266   265   267 
Average number of gaming machines 2,264   2,277   2,265   2,278 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$2,570  $3,773  $2,697  $3,238 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$227  $272  $235  $263 
        
City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other       
Average number of table games 106   105   106   104 
Average number of gaming machines 902   897   890   893 
Table games win per unit per day (9)$4,258  $2,896  $3,821  $2,943 
Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$446  $356  $418  $340 


(7)Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(8)Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(9)Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(10)Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
  

