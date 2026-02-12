Diversified Energy Announces Timing of 2025 Full-Year Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2025 (the “full-year results”) on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, after the U.S. market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST (1:30:00 PM GMT) on Friday, February 27th to discuss the full-year results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter and until August 27th.

Conference Call Details

US (toll-free) 1 877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805 UK (toll-free) + 44 (0)800 756 3429 Web Audio https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents Replay Information https://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company’s full-year results on its website at https://ir.div.energy/financial-info and make available a supplementary full-year results presentation at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established cash-generating energy assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.