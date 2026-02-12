Michelin | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, February 12th, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 343,798,729
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2026/01/31		 

687,598,337		 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 999,876,121

 

Number of voting rights : 999,876,121

 

             

             Contact details

Investor Relations

 

investor-relations@michelin.com

 

Guillaume Jullienne

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

 

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

 		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

 

groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com

 

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

