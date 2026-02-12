National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on Friday, February 20, 2026.

NHP’s executive leadership will host a recorded webcast, to be made available here, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 20, 2026. Pre-registration is not required. A replay of the webcast will be posted on NHP’s website.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ir@nhpreit.com