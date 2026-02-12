EagleNXT Announces Strategic Procurement in Malaysia

Malaysian Government Customer Acquires eBee TAC Tactical Drone and eBee X Sustainment Package to Increase Capability and Boost Mission Readiness

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors, and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced a procurement of an eBee TAC drone by an agency within the Malaysian government.

The acquisition, facilitated by Surmap Sdn Bhd, EagleNXT's reseller in Malaysia, includes the eBee TAC, a tactical mapping drone engineered for mission-critical operations, along with spare parts and components to sustain and extend the operational life of the agency's existing eBee X fleet. This strategic purchase supports two key objectives: ensuring the long-term continuity and reliability of the current eBee X inventory through comprehensive sustainment measures and enhancing overall readiness levels and operational capabilities with the eBee TAC platform.

The eBee TAC fixed-wing drone offers improved robustness, greater operational flexibility, and performance in demanding environments. With features such as extended endurance, high-accuracy mapping (down to 1.5 cm with RTK/PPK), rapid deployment, and efficient coverage of large areas, the eBee TAC empowers users to address complex geospatial and reconnaissance requirements with confidence.

“Our eBee TAC users know success can depend on precise terrain analysis, detailed maps, and a high level of situational awareness,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Civil and Government customers choose our drones and sensors to deliver hyper-accurate, actionable data, and rely on through-life support to maintain readiness.”

EagleNXT's fixed-wing eBee series drones are known for their lightweight design, autonomous operation, regulatory compliance features, and integration with advanced sensors, making them trusted tools for government, defense, and professional mapping applications worldwide.

Both the eBee TAC and eBee VISION are on the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Blue UAS Cleared platform, meaning the drones meet stringent cybersecurity, supply-chain, and operational requirements, facilitating seamless adoption for defense and government use by the U.S. and allied nations worldwide.

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

