General Tire Canada Showcases New Arctic X Winter Tires at Product Launch Event: A Northbound Adventure

General Tire Canada presented the new Arctic X winter tire lineup at its winter product launch event, A Northbound Adventure , at ICAR Mirabel.

Distributors, retailers, and media experienced the Grabber Arctic X and AltiMAX Arctic X through hands-on winter testing modules, including Rallye, slalom, braking, and off-road snow driving.

Both tires feature directional tread designs, advanced cold-temperature compounds, 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, studdable capability, and protection under the Shield+ Advantage Plan.





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Tire Canada proudly hosted A Northbound Adventure at ICAR Mirabel in Montréal from February 2nd to the 6th, where distributors, retailers, and media were invited to participate in an exclusive first-drive winter testing experience featuring the brand’s newest winter tire innovations: the Grabber Arctic X for light trucks and SUVs, and the AltiMAX Arctic X for passenger cars and crossovers.

Throughout the event, attendees rotated through a series of hands-on driving modules designed to showcase the capabilities of the Arctic X lineup across a full range of winter conditions. These included a Rallye course, slalom, acceleration and braking evaluations, snow performance comparisons, and a dedicated off-road snow track. Each station allowed everyone to experience how the new winter tires performed in typical Canadian winter-driving scenarios.

These next-generation winter tires are engineered with directional tread designs, advanced cold-temperature compounds, 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, and studdable capability. Developed for the reality of Canadian winters, both the Grabber Arctic X and AltiMAX Arctic X provide dependable traction, responsive handling, and long-lasting durability across ice, snow, and slush. Attendees also learned that each tire is supported by General Tire’s Shield+ Advantage Plan, which includes a 45-day satisfaction trial and industry-leading Road Hazard coverage, giving drivers added confidence no matter where winter takes them.

“When we set out to develop the Arctic X lineup, our goal was to engineer a winter tire that delivers real, measurable confidence in the harshest Canadian conditions,” said Perry Fu, Pricing, Product & Marketing Intelligence Manager at Continental Tires Canada. “From the advanced winter compound to the directional tread geometry with sophisticated siping system and improved stud-retention system, every element was purpose-built to give drivers more control on ice, deeper bite in snow, and reliable stability when temperatures drop far below freezing. We designed these tires not just to perform in winter—but to thrive in it.”

The new Arctic X lineup will be available on the market beginning March 1, 2026. General Tire continues to expand its winter offerings with products built specifically for Canadian drivers—delivering innovation, durability, and added confidence through the Shield+ Advantage Plan.

Visit GeneralTire.ca to learn more about General Tire’s winter tire lineup and find the right tire for your driving and off-roading needs.

About General Tire

For over 100 years, General Tire, a subsidiary of Continental Tire Canada, Inc., has offered a complete line of passenger, light truck, off-road, and commercial tires designed to meet a wide range of driving needs. In Canada, General Tire engages with automotive enthusiasts through experiential events, product launches, and industry initiatives that highlight performance in real-world driving conditions.

About Continental Tire

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental has been delivering top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2024, the Tires group sector generated sales of 13.9 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 57,000 people worldwide and has 19 production and 16 development sites.

