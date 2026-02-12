Woodward Recognized on Forbes’ 2026 List of Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Most Successful Mid‑Cap Companies for 2026. The annual ranking, developed using data from FactSet, evaluates companies on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return over the past five years.

This is the most recent honor in a list of business and finance accolades that Woodward has received, including the 2024 Forbes list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and the 2026 Forbes Best Companies List, among others.

“We’re proud to be recognized once again on the Forbes list of America’s Most Successful Mid‑Cap Companies,” said Chip Blankenship, Chair and CEO of Woodward. “It reflects disciplined execution by our global team members and their ongoing dedication to serving our customers while creating value for our shareholders. Our focus on our value drivers of growth, operational excellence, and innovation continues to advance our strategy for long-term success and our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.”

Woodward delivered strong financial performance in fiscal year 2025, with net sales reaching $3.6 billion. Momentum continued into the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, with strong sales and earnings performance. The company’s full financial results can be found here: Woodward - Investor Relations

The Forbes list for 2026 can be found here: America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies 2026

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The company’s purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions its partners count on to power a clean future. Woodward’s innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems operate in some of the world’s most demanding environments. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Woodward serves customers worldwide. Visit www.woodward.com.

