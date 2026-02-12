Michael J. Epstein, Founder of The Epstein Law Firm P.A., to Present at NJSBA’s NELA-NJ Employment Conference 2026

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employment law attorney Michael J. Epstein, Esq. , Founder of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A ., will serve as a featured speaker at the New Jersey State Bar Association’s (NJSBA) NELA-NJ Employment Conference 2026 , taking place Friday, February 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The annual conference brings together employment law practitioners from across New Jersey to explore emerging legal developments, trial strategies, and practical insights impacting the workplace law landscape.

Session Highlight: Mastering the Courtroom

Epstein will speak during the session titled “Mastering the Courtroom: Advanced Approaches to Trial Advocacy,” scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The panel will be moderated by Evan Goldman, Esq., and will focus on refined litigation techniques, persuasive advocacy, and courtroom strategies for experienced practitioners.

Why attend

“This conference is an important opportunity for employment lawyers to sharpen their advocacy skills and stay current on evolving legal standards,” Epstein said. “I’m honored to contribute to a program that emphasizes practical, real-world trial experience.”

The NELA-NJ Employment Conference offers CLE credit and is designed for attorneys seeking advanced professional development in employment and labor law.

Registration is now open:

https://njsba.com/event/nela-nj-employment-conference-2026/

