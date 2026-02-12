PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Reports Record Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Revenue of $46M and $4.5M Adjusted EBITDA*, Record Q3 Fiscal 2026 Revenue of $15.9M and $2.8M Adjusted EBITDA* up 516% YoY

Cash Balance increased 217% year-over-year to $3.4M

Fiscal 2027 Preliminary Guidance: Revenue $68-$75M Adjusted EBITDA* $6-$10M



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, today announced record financial results for the third quarter (“Q3 Fiscal 2026”) and first nine months (“YTD Fiscal 2026”) ended December 31, 2025 of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 ("Fiscal 2026"). PodcastOne will host a conference call and webcast today, February 12, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Record Q3 Fiscal 2026 Performance

Revenue increased 25% YoY to $15.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA* surged 516% YoY to $2.8 million

Record YTD Fiscal 2026 Performance

Revenue grew 21% YoY to $46.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 421% YoY to $4.5 million

Raised Full Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Revenue of $58–$60 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $5–$6 million

Operational Highlights

Added 25 new podcasts year-to-date

Maintained Top 10 Publisher status in Podtrac rankings for 15 consecutive months (currently #10)

Achieved record revenue from Art19 (Amazon) and a Fortune 250 streaming partner

Expanded Amazon partnership from $16.5 million (3 years) to a $20+ million annual run rate

Fortune 250 partner revenue increased to $27+ million annual run rate

Three PodcastOne titles sold to major TV and streaming platforms

“We’re pleased with PodcastOne’s continued performance this quarter, driven by strong subscriber growth, strategic partnerships, and the continued success of our flagship shows,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “The acquisition of Varnamtown by Paramount underscores the value of our content and the strength of our network, while our ongoing investments in technology and distribution position us well for future growth. We remain focused on delivering compelling programming and creating meaningful opportunities for our talent and audience alike.”

Q3 Fiscal 2026 & YTD Fiscal 2026 vs Q3 Fiscal 2025 & YTD Fiscal 2025 Results Summary (in $000’s, except per share; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 15,856 $ 12,710 $ 46,006 $ 38,022 Operating loss $ (153 ) $ (1,582 ) $ (2,182 ) $ (4,606 ) Total other income (expense) $ (1 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ - Net loss $ (154 ) $ (1,583 ) $ (2,183 ) $ (4,618 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,787 $ (670 ) $ 4,452 $ (1,389 ) Net loss per share basic and diluted ($0.01 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.08 ) ($0.19 )

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

PodcastOne’s guidance for its Fiscal 2026 is for revenues to increase to at least a record of $58-60 million and drive expected record Adjusted EBITDA* of $5-6 million.

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its announced digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures*

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segment. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales before (a) Cost of Sales share-based compensation expense, (b) depreciation, and (c) amortization of developed technology. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, and (e) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.

With respect to projected full fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure” included at the end of this release.

Financial Information

The tables below present financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: $ 15,856 $ 12,710 $ 46,006 $ 38,022 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 13,244 11,983 40,341 34,834 Sales and marketing 849 894 2,407 2,618 Product development 9 9 32 40 General and administrative 1,746 1,281 4,997 4,130 Amortization of intangible assets 161 125 411 830 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 176 Total operating expenses 16,009 14,292 48,188 42,628 Loss from operations (153) (1,582) (2,182) (4,606) Other income (expense): Total other expense, net (1) - (1) - Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (154) (1,582) (2,183) (4,606) Provision for income taxes - 1 - 12 Net loss $ (154) $ (1,583) $ (2,183) $ (4,618) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.06) $ (0.08) $ (0.19) Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted 26,899,509 24,535,258 26,495,477 24,133,630







PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31, March 31, 2025 2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,416 $ 1,079 Accounts receivable, net 7,980 6,246 Prepaid expense and other current assets 254 230 Total Current Assets 11,650 7,555 Property and equipment, net 236 59 Goodwill 12,041 12,041 Intangible assets, net 775 1,186 Total Assets $ 24,702 $ 20,841 Liabilities and Stockholders ’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,150 $ 5,539 Lease liabilities 95 $ - Related party payable 1,602 514 Total Current Liabilities 8,847 6,053 Lease liabilities 97 - Total Liabilities 8,944 6,053 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,914,510 and 26,016,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 54,010 51,211 Accumulated deficit (38,252 ) (36,069 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,758 15,142 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 24,702 $ 21,195







PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Non- Recurring Net Depreciation Acquisition and Other (Benefit) Income and Stock-Based Realignment (Income) Provision Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Compensation Costs (1) Expense (2) for Taxes EBITDA* Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Total $ (154 ) $ 167 $ 2,708 $ 65 $ 1 $ - $ 2,787 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Total $ (1,583 ) $ 188 $ 718 $ 6 $ - $ 1 $ (670 ) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Total $ (2,183 ) $ 449 $ 6,103 $ 82 $ 1 $ - $ 4,452 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 Total $ (4,618 ) $ 1,201 $ 1,972 $ 44 $ - $ 12 $ (1,389 )





(1) Other Non-Operating and Non-Recurring Costs include outside legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity in the period, in addition to certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at certain acquired companies prior to their purchase date and non-recurring employee severance payments. (2) Other (income) expense above primarily includes interest expense, net and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. These are included in the statement of operations in other income (expense) and are an add back to net loss above in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to loss. * See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA under “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release.





PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: $ 15,856 $ 12,710 $ 46,006 $ 38,022 Less: Cost of sales (13,244 ) (11,983 ) (40,341 ) (34,834 ) Amortization of developed technology - (57 ) (31 ) (178 ) Gross Profit 2,612 670 5,634 3,010 Add backs: Share-based compensation 1,428 24 3,432 69 Depreciation 3 37 29 113 Amortization of developed technology - 57 31 178 Contribution Margin* $ 4,043 $ 788 $ 9,126 $ 3,370





* See the definition of Contribution Margin under “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release.



