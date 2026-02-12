Medela Awarded Vizient Contract for Thopaz+ Digital Chest Drainage System

MCHENRY, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, a global leader in medical vacuum and fluid management solutions, today announced that its Thopaz+ Digital Chest Drainage System has been awarded a contract by Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.



Thopaz+ is the first system awarded in Vizient’s newly created digital chest drainage category, reflecting the growing role of digital technologies in improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes following cardiothoracic procedures.



As the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, Vizient serves more than 5,000 health system members, including over 1,450 hospitals. The company provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational and supply chain performance and empowers clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care. Through this agreement, Vizient provider clients will now have access to enhanced savings and negotiated terms and conditions for the Thopaz+ Digital Chest Drainage System.



“Being recognized in a new category for digital chest drainage underscores the impact of Thopaz+ in reshaping cardiothoracic care,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. “Clinicians are increasingly seeking technologies that deliver greater precision, faster recovery, and more predictable outcomes. Thopaz+ does exactly that – helping reduce complications, shorten length of stay, and support hospitals and healthcare systems in delivering high quality care more cost effectively.”



How Thopaz+ Works



Thopaz+ is a digital chest drainage and monitoring system designed to support patients following cardiothoracic procedures. Unlike traditional analog systems that rely on visual interpretation of bubbling and fluid columns, Thopaz+ uses precise digital technology to apply and maintain consistent, regulated negative pressure while continuously monitoring air leak and fluid drainage.



The system provides objective, real-time data displayed on an intuitive digital interface. Built-in notifications alert clinicians of changes in patient status, supporting timely clinical decision-making. Thopaz+ is lightweight and portable, enabling early patient ambulation while remaining safely connected to regulated suction.



Key Clinical Benefits of Thopaz+





Improved patient outcomes: Reduced chest tube duration and length of stay by up to one day¹ – ⁴

Shorter hospital stays and fewer complications can reduce healthcare costs by up to $4,300 per day⁵ ⁶ Proven performance: Supported by more than 65 clinical studies involving over 9,000 patients

Additional benefits include improved interobserver agreement compared to analog devices, supporting more consistent clinical decision-making, and increased patient comfort and mobility as part of enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols.⁷,⁸



To learn more about Thopaz+, visit www.medela.com

About Medela



Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

---

Frequently Asked Questions



Q: What clinical applications does Thopaz+ address?

Thopaz+ manages chest drainage after thoracic or cardiac surgery, helping prevent complications such as retained blood syndrome, pneumothorax, and prolonged air leaks.



Q: How can it improve patient outcomes?

Clinical evidence shows reduced length of stay, reduced chest tube duration, improved mobility, fewer complications, and improved recovery as part of ERAS protocols.



Q: Is there published evidence supporting its efficacy?

Yes. More than 65 studies with over 9,000 patients support Thopaz+. Each year, more than 530,000 patients are treated with Thopaz+ worldwide.

Q: Can it be used across multiple departments or specialties?

Yes. Thopaz+ is used across cardiothoracic surgery, thoracic surgery, trauma care, pediatrics, ICU, and HDU settings. In selected patients, it can also support discharge with chest drains in place under hospital protocol and clinical supervision.

