XBP Global Launches “Enabling the Next Era of Hyper‑Automation,” Redefining Intelligent Execution with Agentic AI

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, announced the launch of Enabling the Next Era of Hyper‑Automation, a company‑wide campaign that reflects its vision to redesign how work is executed by embedding intelligence, autonomy, and human judgment directly into enterprise workflows.

As organizations face growing complexity, fragmented systems, and increasing pressure to deliver outcomes at speed, traditional approaches to automation are no longer sufficient. XBP Global’s campaign positions the company at the forefront of the next phase of hyper‑automation, one that moves beyond task acceleration to intelligent, end‑to‑end execution.

“At XBP Global, we see hyper‑automation entering a new phase,” said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global. “The next era is not about automating individual activities. It is about designing workflows where agentic AI operates at scale and humans are purposefully deployed to manage decisions, exceptions, and accountability. That is how real execution happens.”

At the core of XBP Global’s approach is agentic AI‑driven execution, where autonomous and semi‑autonomous AI agents handle repeatable work while human‑in‑the‑loop ensure trust, governance, and control. This hybrid execution model enables enterprises to move from experimentation to production‑grade hyper‑automation that delivers measurable value.

Through the Enabling the Next Era of Hyper‑Automation campaign, XBP Global highlights its ability to:

Design and operate end‑to‑end intelligent workflows

Embed agentic AI as a core execution engine

Purposefully integrate human‑in‑the‑loop decision frameworks

Deliver outcome‑centric value across industries and the public sector

By integrating advances in open‑source and proprietary AI models with institutional knowledge and deep domain expertise, XBP Global is fundamentally redesigning how workflows across complex enterprise environments are driving productivity, resilience, and long‑term value creation.

The campaign will be reflected across XBP Global’s thought leadership, business unit initiatives, partner ecosystem, and talent brand, reinforcing a unified vision for intelligent execution in the age of hyper‑automation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics — net income and total debt — without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpglobal.com/

