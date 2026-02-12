New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Attracts Over 19K Investors as V1 Protocol Just Activated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the DeFi sector, has crossed a notable milestone. The protocol has attracted more than 19,000 holders while activating its v1 platform. The combination of funding progress and live functionality has drawn increasing attention from investors tracking early stage cryptocurrency opportunities. As broader markets remain volatile, structured distribution models and active development updates are becoming key signals for participants evaluating new entries.





Funding Milestone and Holder Growth

Mutuum Finance has raised over $20.5M, placing it among the more active DeFi crypto launches of 2025. At the same time, the project has surpassed 19,000 holders. A growing holder base signals broad participation rather than concentration in a few wallets. Funding and adoption often reinforce each other. As more investors join, capital inflows support development, which in turn sustains momentum within a structured distribution model.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The distribution began in early 2025 at $0.01 and has progressed through multiple stages, marking a 300% increase from Phase 1. Phase 7 is already more than 15% allocated. Each stage carries a defined token allocation, and once a phase fills, the price increases for the next crypto round.

The official launch price is set at $0.06. This phased structure rewards earlier participants with lower entry levels and provides pricing transparency through predetermined increments rather than sudden exchange driven volatility. As Phase 7 continues to advance, attention is turning to how quickly the remaining allocation may be completed before the next price tier is introduced.

Token Supply and Allocation Structure

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. Of that amount, 45.5% is allocated for presale distribution. This equals approximately 1.82 billion tokens designated for early participants. To date, 845 million tokens have been sold. The structured release ensures that tokens enter circulation gradually rather than all at once.

Because the supply cap is fixed, pricing progression depends on demand during each stage. As more tokens are allocated, the available amount in each phase decreases. The project maintains a public 24 hour leaderboard. This feature tracks participation activity in real time. Investors can see daily allocation movements rather than relying solely on announcements.





V1 Protocol Activation

The activation of V1 protocol marks a major development milestone for Mutuum Finance. The team confirmed the launch publicly, opening access to a live environment where users can test core lending and borrowing mechanics in real time.

Participants can supply assets into liquidity pools that include ETH, WBTC, USDT, and LINK. When assets are deposited, users receive mtTokens that reflect their share of the pool and accrue value as interest is generated. On the borrowing side, users can open positions against supported collateral and monitor their Loan to Value ratio, health factor, and outstanding debt balances directly through the interface.

The platform also allows users to observe how pool utilization affects interest rates. As borrowing demand increases, rates adjust accordingly. Risk parameters such as liquidation thresholds are visible, helping users understand how the system responds to market changes.

Moving from roadmap planning to live functionality strengthens credibility. For a DeFi crypto project, operational testing of liquidity flows, collateral management, and interest rate dynamics is a critical step before wider adoption and scaling.

Momentum and Investor Interest

Crossing 19,000 holders is not a minor statistic for a new crypto project. It reflects broad participation across thousands of wallets. Combined with $20.5M raised and steady token allocation, these metrics place Mutuum Finance among the more actively tracked DeFi crypto launches of the year.

As Phase 7 continues to fill, investor focus may intensify. Each completed stage reduces the available lower priced allocation. For participants considering entry, timing becomes part of the decision process.

While broader cryptocurrency markets remain dynamic, structured distribution, live protocol activation, and transparent participation tracking have positioned Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as one of the more closely monitored new crypto projects currently under $0.1. With funding milestones achieved, v1 operational, and Phase 7 advancing, the coming stages will determine how quickly the next crypto pricing tier is reached.

