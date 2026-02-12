Onconetix to Acquire Realbotix LLC, USA-based, AI-Powered Humanoid Robotics Company

A leading AI and humanoid robotics company has commercially available models designed, built and manufactured in the United States of America

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconetix, Inc., (Nasdaq: ONCO) (“Onconetix” or the “Company”), (formerly Blue Water Biotech Inc), and Realbotix LLC. (“Realbotix”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (“Realbotix Parent “), today announced the signing of a definitive share exchange agreement pursuant to which Onconetix will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Realbotix in an all-stock transaction.

Realbotix LLC is Realbotix Corp’s subsidiary that is focused on researching, designing, building and manufacturing AI-powered, highly customizable humanoid robotics. The robots are used for customer-facing roles in industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality and entertainment.

Realbotix is a leader in embodied and physical AI with its patented technologies enabling lifelike expressions, vision, and social interaction. Its robots are known for their highly realistic human appearance and human-centric AI models. Realbotix robots are unique in their ability to operate autonomously via various AI platforms and do not require teleopertions from a human

Andrew J. Oakley, Chairman of the Board of Onconetix, stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to change the company’s strategic direction by combining with Realbotix. Realbotix is pioneering and leading the development and commercialization of humanoid robots which we believe will significantly enhance shareholder value.”

“Realbotix confidently places its robots, with customized embedded AI, into public venues to act autonomously and unscripted,” said Andrew Kiguel, Realbotix Corp CEO. Our vision system has advanced to be able to interpret emotional visual cues, situations and even read and see colors. We have proudly demonstrated this in various locations, including CES 2026.”

Realbotix Achievements:

First enterprise client secured - Ericsson, global telecoms company

First robot interviewed live on national television - Fox Business, 2024

First customer service robot used in a shopping mall - Fashion Show Mall, Las Vegas, 2025

First robot greeter at a conference - Bitcoin Conference, 2025

First media interview guest - CNN, 2025

First robot podcast guest - Digital Social Hour, 2025

First robot with social media pages - TikTok, Instagram and Youtube

First robot used in store’s grand opening - tm:rw in Times Square, NYC, 2025

First robot product specialist - Ericsson Innovation, Verizon Head office, 2025

Mr. Kiguel added, “We are excited to partner with Onconetix in this strategic transaction that we believe unlocks significant value for our shareholders. Realbotix has demonstrated exceptional performance as part of our portfolio, and we believe this transaction provides the optimal path forward for the business while allowing our shareholders to participate in the substantial upside potential of the combined entity.”

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Onconetix will acquire all the issued and outstanding equity interests of Realbotix in exchange for newly issued shares of common stock of Onconetix. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Realbotix Parent will own between 75% and 90% of the fully diluted common shares of the combined company, depending upon Onconetoix’s cash pooistion at closing. Mr. Kiguel will become the CEO of the combined company following closing.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Onconetix and Realbotix Parent, is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Onconetix shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals, including applicable securities law clearances in the United States and Canada, and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, and the combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq.

About Onconetix, Inc.

Onconetix (Nasdaq: ONCO) is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative solutions for and oncology. Onconetix owns Proclarix®, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer originally developed by Proteomedix and approved for sale in the European Union (“EU”) under the IVDR, which it anticipates will be marketed in the U.S. as a lab developed test (“LDT”) through its license agreement with Labcorp. For more information, visit www.onconetix.com.

About Realbotix, LLC

Realbotix, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Realbotix Corporation (TSX-V: XBOT) develops AI-powered robots designed for human interaction. The company is based in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, please visit www.realbotix.ai.

