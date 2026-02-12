BioVie Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2026 American College of Psychiatrists Annual Meeting

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts from studies on its lead candidate bezisterim (NE3107), in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Long COVID at the 2026 American College of Psychiatrists (ACP) annual meeting, to be held February 18-22, in Bonita Springs, FL.

The two abstracts have been accepted for presentation as posters during a session to be held on February 18, 2026. Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Abstract Title: Bezisterim-Associated Anti-inflammatory Epigenetic Modulation of Age Acceleration and Cognition in Alzheimer’s Disease

Authors: Joseph M. Palumbo1; Christopher L. Reading1; Jiayan Yan1, Clarence Ahlem1; Penelope Markham1; Stephen O’Quinn1; Varun B. Dwaraka2

Abstract Title: Baseline Characteristics of Currently Enrolled Participants in Phase 2 Study of Bezisterim (NE3107) in Long COVID (ADDRESS-LC)

Authors: Joseph M. Palumbo1*; Penelope Markham1; Michael Peluso3; Igor J. Koralnik4; Sherry Hsiang-Yi Chou4; Lisa McCorkell5; Chantal Petit6; Stephen O’Quinn7; Chris Reading1; Clarence Ahlem1; Jiayan Yan1

Affilations: 1BioVie Inc., 2TruDiagnostic, Inc., 3University of California, San Francisco; 4Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University; 5Patient-Led Research Collaborative, Oakland, California; 6Biotechnant Solutions LLC; 7Perissos Inc.

About Bezisterim

Bezisterim (NE3107) is an oral drug that crosses the blood-brain barrier and works to reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity without suppressing the immune system and with a low risk of drug-drug interactions. By modulating key pathways involved in neuroinflammation (ERK, NFκB, TNF-α), bezisterim may have therapeutic potential in several disease indications, including Parkinson’s disease, Long COVID, and Alzheimer’s disease.

In Parkinson’s disease, BioVie has already completed a Phase 2 study that showed patients with moderate- to severe Parkinson’s taking bezisterim with levodopa had better motor control and fewer morning symptoms compared to those taking levodopa alone. Few drug-related side effects were observed. The current SUNRISE-PD just completed enrolling 60 patients to evaluate whether bezisterim alone can help improve motor and non-motor symptoms for Parkinson’s patients who have not been treated with carbidopa/levodopa. Topline results are expected in mid‑2026.

For Long COVID, the ADDRESS-LC trial is enrolling about 200 patient to evaluate if bezisterim can reduce brain fog, fatigue, and other lingering neurological symptoms associated with Long Covid, which are believed to be triggered by persistent circulation of spike protein fragments that trigger inflammation via NFκB activation (which bezisterim has been shown to modulate). Topline data is expected mid-2026.

In Alzheimer’s disease, BioVie has conducted both Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. Early results suggest improvements in cognition and biomarkers, supporting further trials to evaluate its potential as a therapy for the six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

