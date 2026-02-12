Beam Global Announces Smart Cities Infrastructure Sales in Romania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced a strong start to 2026 with over USD $1 million in smart cities infrastructure sales generated within a single week in the Balkans. The sales include public lighting systems, telecommunication towers, and transportation-supporting solutions across Romania, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.



These results reflect continued demand for the Company’s smart cities infrastructure portfolio and demonstrate progress in executing Beam Global’s strategy to diversify its product offerings and expand internationally.



“Our European acquisitions continue to contribute new opportunities for growth and expansion both from a product and geography point of view,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Strong weekly sales coming from smart cities infrastructure, an industry we are actively focusing on as part of our broader diversification strategy, show that our product developments are on target. This strong start to 2026 validates our decision to expand geographically and invest in bringing innovative products to established infrastructure markets with long-term demand.”



These latest orders include infrastructure solutions supporting railway operations in Croatia, advanced traffic portals in Romania, public lighting systems in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and telecommunication towers in Serbia. Beam Global continues to build its presence in the European smart cities sector, a market projected to reach USD $408.4 billion by 2030.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com