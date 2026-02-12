TruthScan acquires Imagedetector.com

Sheridan, WY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to expand its market share, TruthScan has acquired the AI image-detection site imagedetector.com.

The acquisition will see TruthScan assume full control of the website. Following the acquisition, Imagedetector.com will only be using TruthScan’s detection technology, while still operating under the imagedetector.com brand. The integration will use TruthScan's basic image analysis model.

The purchase follows a series of partnerships that integrate TruthScan's detection system into third-party platforms, including content moderation tools and AI-fraud prevention workflows. The company says it will consolidate engineering and data infrastructure under TruthScan’s management.

TruthScan CEO Christian Perry says, “We are experiencing huge growth, and beyond partnerships, we’re pursuing strategic digital platform acquisitions to provide [TruthScan’s] technology to as many people as possible.”

This year, TruthScan signed two major deals to integrate its AI image detection into platforms such as ZeroGPT and DeepAI.

About TruthScan

TruthScan develops content-analysis software that detects synthetic media (including AI-generated or altered audio, video, and images), with a specific focus on generative AI fraud.

About Imagedetector.com

Imagedetector.com is a photo analysis platform that scans images to determine whether or not they were generated by artificial intelligence.

Media contact

Devan Leos, CCO

TruthScan

devan@truthscan.com