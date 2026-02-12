Construction Equipment Market worth $186.62 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 148.02 billion in 2024 to USD 186.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Key Findings of the Study:

Crawler excavator is estimated to account for the largest construction equipment market in 2025.

>10L engine capacity construction equipment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The construction equipment industry is expanding in the Asia Pacific due to growing urbanization, increased infrastructure development in Asia's emerging economies, population expansion, and rising disposable income. Technological advancements in construction equipment, such as automation, telematics integration, and the adoption of AI and 5G connectivity, will increase productivity, safety, and fuel efficiency, propelling the demand for new and advanced construction equipment.

Growth in infrastructural development projects

The growth of the construction equipment market is mainly driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, technological advancements, the need to modernize existing infrastructure, and increased focus on developing sustainable green projects. The Construction Equipment Market has grown in tandem with the sales of new equipment due to an increasing number of construction projects and planned new investments in the construction industry. In the US, growth in infrastructural developments is mainly due to strategic inward investment, rising manufacturing activities, and mega infrastructure projects supported by the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Ongoing developments in lithium battery chemistry

Stringent pollution laws are fueling the demand for construction equipment in electric and hybrid vehicles. As the use of zero-emission technologies increases, the off-highway equipment sector is always seeking to create better solutions for optimized and efficient electric equipment. Electric construction equipment has several advantages over conventional construction equipment, including less noise, fewer moving parts, and lower pollutants. It is also small and lightweight because it does not require the engine setup, resulting in significantly fewer parts and assemblies being replaced.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest construction equipment market during the forecast period, primarily driven by the region's growing population and rising infrastructural demands. The increasing demand for new housing units, resulting from population saturation, is a key factor fueling the growth of the construction equipment market in the region. China, Japan, and India lead the region's market. The construction equipment market in the region has seen expansion in areas such as dams, airports, and hydroelectric projects. As a result, numerous international companies have established manufacturing plants in Asia. Major large-scale projects in the region include the Beijing New International Airport, the South to North Water Transfer Project in China, the Songdo International Business District in South Korea, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. These mega-projects have led to increased investments and construction activities, driving demand for construction equipment.

Top Companies in Construction Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Construction Equipment Market are Komatsu (Japan), Doosan Enerbility (South Korea), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Kubota Corporation (Japan), YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Japan), Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), and SANY Group (China).

Construction Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2024 Market Size: USD 148.02 billion

USD 148.02 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 186.62 billion

USD 186.62 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 3.9%

