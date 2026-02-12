Aprea Therapeutics Strengthens Global Patent Portfolio in DNA Damage Response (DDR) Cancer Therapeutics, Paving Way for Pipeline Growth

New patents granted in 2025 in Australia and Japan bolster global IP coverage for Aprea’s WEE1 and ATR programs. Core patent families are expected to provide exclusivity into 2045.

Lead WEE1 inhibitor candidate APR-1051 is advancing in Phase 1 trials, with early clinical proof of concept demonstrated and multiple 2026 data readouts anticipated

Broad intellectual property protection and ongoing clinical progress position Aprea for long-term value creation

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies that exploit cancer-specific vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, today announced significant recent expansions of its global intellectual property estate supporting its DDR-focused oncology pipeline.

Aprea’s patent strategy is designed to secure durable global protection around its proprietary molecules, formulations, and therapeutic applications, to de-risk clinical development and maximize long-term commercial value.

“Our intellectual property estate is a foundational asset for Aprea and a key component of our long-term strategy to create value and differentiate Aprea within the DDR therapeutics field,” said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “We are building a broad, defensible portfolio across both our WEE1 and ATR programs, strengthened by multiple new patents granted in 2025 in key global markets. This portfolio is designed to protect our core compounds, formulations, and methods of use. By securing broad protection globally into the 2040s, we are positioning our assets for further development, future commercialization and potential strategic transactions with the ultimate goal of bringing new treatment options to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

The Company’s lead WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051, is currently being evaluated in the ACESOT-1051 Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced/metastatic solid tumors harboring certain cancer-associated gene alterations. Aprea’s WEE1 kinase inhibitor program is backed by an expanding global patent portfolio. The intellectual property estate includes one provisional U.S. patent application, two pending U.S. patent applications, one issued patent in Australia (issued in 2025) and 13 pending applications outside the United States. If granted, the core patents in the WEE1 family are expected to provide protection through 2042, excluding any additional regulatory exclusivities that may be available. The WEE1 portfolio is expected to protect key program assets, including new chemical entities (e.g., APR-1051), new pharmaceutical compositions comprising those entities, and methods of treating a range of oncology indications.

The Company’s lead ATR inhibitor, ATRN-119, is currently being evaluated in the ABOYA-119 clinical trial as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company’s ATR inhibitor program is protected by a robust patent estate. This includes four issued U.S. patents and one pending U.S. application, and one international application, as well as 21 granted patents, including one recently issued in Japan in 2025, and 15 pending applications in international jurisdictions. The ATR portfolios protects new chemical entities, new pharmaceutical compositions comprising those entities, and methods of treating a range of oncological indications. Existing issued patents are expected to remain in force through 2035–2037, excluding any additional regulatory exclusivity that may be available. The pending applications, if granted, could extend intellectual property protection into 2045.

Aprea filed provisional applications in the U.S. in 2025 covering macrocyclic undisclosed DDR target inhibitors and methods of their preparation and use.

About Aprea

Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers.

The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

