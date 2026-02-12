HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Releases 2026 Letter to Shareholders from the Chair

Wuxi, China, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today released the following letter to shareholders from Ms. Yinglai Wang, Director and Chairperson of the Board.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 marks an extraordinary year in HUHUTECH’s history — a year in which we transitioned from a regional specialist to a rising global participant in the semiconductor infrastructure sector. According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (“WSTS”), the global semiconductor market is expected to approach the milestone of nearly $1 trillion in 2026. We find ourselves at the heart of a generational shift, as rapidly expanding AI-driven chip demand has catalyzed a wave of new fabrication plant construction worldwide.

For HUHUTECH, this is not just a market opportunity; it is a call to action. Over the past year, we rapidly expanded our global footprint, with the goal of delivering the critical facility management and monitoring systems needed for the development of semiconductor industry clusters around the world.

Achievements in 2025: Accelerated Globalization

Our strategic commitment to semiconductor infrastructure services led to the successful establishment of new subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and Singapore, which are designed to serve as our strategic anchors in the world’s most vital semiconductor ecosystems. I am particularly pleased to share that our U.S. subsidiary secured its first landmark order of approximately $3 million shortly after its establishment. This breakthrough in the Arizona semiconductor corridor validates our technical expertise and our ability to compete and win on the global stage.

In Japan, where we have seen some of our most rapid growth, we further strengthened our local operating presence. The launch of the Kumamoto Warehousing and Logistics Center has enhanced our ability to provide reliable supply chain support to the burgeoning "Silicon Island" of Kyushu. Building on this momentum, in December 2025, we inaugurated the Hiroshima Project Office in Western Japan, which we view as our "Western Japan business engine." By linking our Kumamoto and Hiroshima bases, we have created an east-west operational synergy to support local fab construction.

Some of these globalization efforts are already translating into tangible financial results. For the first half of fiscal year 2025, HUHUTECH achieved a 10.9% increase in total revenue, primarily fueled by our continued expansion in the Japanese market, which now accounts for 60.9% of our total revenue, up from 47.6% just a year prior. The scale of our Japanese operations has nearly tripled, with 155 projects completed in the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared to 54 in the same period of fiscal year 2024. We believe this trajectory proves that our model of localized service, backed by advanced technologies, is the right path forward.

Strategic Outlook for 2026: Advancing Global Operational Excellence

As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is shifting from geographical expansion to operational reinforcement. We intend to further enhance our global operations by strengthening our market development and client acquisition efforts. Our goal is to move beyond initial project wins and establish long-term service partnerships with key semiconductor industry players. We plan to continue to create deep synergies with local semiconductor clusters. By aligning our growth with the major facility expansions currently underway—such as the multi-billion dollar cluster rising in Arizona, the manufacturing hub forming in Kumamoto, and the premier semiconductors centers in Dresden and Singapore—we aim to ensure that HUHUTECH remains an indispensable part of the supply chain.

According to WSTS, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow to nearly $1 trillion in 2026, driven by logic and memory and boosted by AI-related applications and continued demand in computing and data center infrastructure. WSTS also expects regional growth of 34.4% in the Americas, 24.9% in Asia Pacific, 11.6% in Europe, and 11.9% in Japan. We are positioning ourselves to capture opportunities brought by continued industry growth.

Innovation remains our North Star. In 2026, we plan to increase our investment in research and development to upgrade our high-purity gas conveyor systems through deeper integration of intelligence and digitalization. Leveraging digital twin technology, we are building virtual simulation systems that, combined with AI algorithms to analyze equipment operating data, enable failure prediction and predictive maintenance. Together with the modular upgrades of our gas monitoring systems (GMS), we are creating an intelligent monitoring framework that is fully traceable and controllable across the entire process. As chips become smaller and processes more complex, the need for reliability across supporting infrastructure increases. We are committed to staying ahead of this technical curve, ensuring that HUHUTECH’s solutions remain competitive in the rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.

The Board and I extend our deep gratitude to our employees, whose dedication makes this global journey possible, and to you, our shareholders, for your continued trust. We have laid a strong foundation for long-term global growth, and are excited about the road ahead. Our mission for 2026 is clear: to continue enabling the infrastructure of the future while delivering sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Yinglai Wang

Director and Chairperson of the Board

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

