Li Bang International Announces Topping-Out of Intelligent Kitchen Production Facility, Expects Operations to Begin in June 2026

JIANGYIN, China, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Bang International Corporation Inc. ("Li Bang International") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or "Li Bang") (Nasdaq: LBGJ), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced that the main structure of its Phase II intelligent kitchen production facility located in Gushan Town, Jiangyin, was successfully topped out on January 28, 2026. The Company expects the facility to commence operations in June 2026.

The Phase II project represents a total investment of approximately RMB 200 million. Upon completion and full ramp-up, the facility is expected to produce about 5,000 sets of intelligent kitchen equipment annually, significantly enhancing the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product capabilities.

Mr. Huang Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented: “The topping-out of our Phase II facility marks an important milestone in expanding our production capacity and advancing our intelligent manufacturing strategy. We are currently in discussions to put into two product lines, including intelligent cooking robots and commercial dishwashing systems. After the product lines become operational, the annual output value is expected to reach approximately RMB 300 million to RMB 500 million, further strengthening our long-term growth and market competitiveness.”

The Company currently operates more than 30,000 square meters of modern production facilities equipped with advanced manufacturing systems, including fully imported Italian flexible production lines, automated bending centers, high-precision laser cutting equipment, and CNC press brakes, forming a highly efficient and scalable production system.

About Li Bang International Corporation Inc.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (Nasdaq: LBGJ) specializes in the development, production, and sale of stainless-steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own "Li Bang" brand in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Committed to innovation and high-quality, the Company uses modern production facilities and mature procedures and strives to become a first-class commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer in China. The Company's long-term vision is to establish itself as a household name, synonymous with the products it manufactures. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://ir.libangco.cn.

Forward Looking Statements

