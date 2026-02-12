Bion Addresses Recent Market Activity

Billings, Montana, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced organic fertilizers produced from manure and other organic waste, issued the following statement regarding recent market activity.

On Sunday, February 6, 2026, Hackett Advisors published its Agricultural Smart Money Insiders Report that included a link to a video podcast with Craig Scott, Bion’s CEO. On Monday, it was released on their social media channels. Hackett Advisors provides subscription-based “commodity market analysis for hedgers and investors,” and was not compensated for the podcast. Here is a Link to the Podcast.

Craig Scott said, “I enjoyed speaking with Shawn Hackett. He is uniquely qualified to appreciate our circular and profit-driven solution for biogas/RNG producers that simultaneously generates our high-value organic nitrogen fertilizers. As stated in the podcast, we agree that while Bion is speculative and still faces real challenges, we’ve overcome a lot of them and are moving forward.”

About Bion

Bion’s patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces advanced organic and low-carbon soluble nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia released when biogas is generated from animal manure and other organic waste streams, including food and food & beverage processing. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of organic farming and biogas and livestock production. Bion’s platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. https://bionenviro.com.

