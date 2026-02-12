Lakeland Fire + Safety's Jolly Scarpe Delivers Urgent Boot Order to Italian Government for Winter Olympic Games

Full Stock Availability Enabled Delivery in Under 48 Hours to Olympic Locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the shipment and delivery of an urgent order through its Jolly Scarpe brand from the Italian Ministry of the Interior - Department of Public Security, for operational footwear for police personnel assigned to security duties during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Terms of the order were not disclosed.





The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially the XXV Winter Olympic Games and commonly known as Milano Cortina 2026, is an international multi-sport event currently taking place at multiple sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy. Nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 countries are competing and approximately 2 million spectators are attending the Olympics. The Italian Ministry placed an order for boots originally designed for wildland firefighting but also highly suitable for crowd control and emergency response operations.

“Due to the tight timeline and immediate operational needs, the Ministry required a supplier capable of guaranteeing immediate product availability and rapid deployment to multiple Olympic locations,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “Jolly’s key competitive strength, having the entire product collection available in stock, enabled an immediate response. In less than two days, Jolly personnel organized and completed shipments directly to the Olympic sites, ensuring uninterrupted operational readiness for the police units. The efficiency and reliability of service led the Ministry to place an additional order of the same model.

“This award underscores the value of our disciplined inventory management and regional manufacturing capability. We are proud to support both the Italian Ministry of the Interior and the Olympic Games with this order and thank the entire Jolly team that worked diligently to accelerate logistics and delivery,” concluded Jenkins.

