Form 8.3 - Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)



$0.01 ordinary shares Date of dealing 11th February 2026





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)





Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 0 0 (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A N/A Total 0 0

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales





Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Sale 723 21.64 Sale 14,100 21.64 Sale 2,400 21.64 Sale 5,000 21.64 Sale 2,500 21.64 Sale 1,488 21.64 Sale 2,105 21.64 Sale 14,000 21.64 Sale 14,300 21.64 Sale 46,400 21.64 Sale 500 21.64 Sale 66,000 21.64 Sale 27,800 21.64 Sale 28,900 21.64 Sale 303,000 21.64 Sale 4,970 21.64 Sale 15,400 21.64 Sale 8,827 21.64 Sale 10,000 21.64 Sale 8,900 21.64 Sale 13,600 21.64 Sale 25,600 21.64 Sale 563,122 21.64 Sale 20,700 21.64 Sale 17,468 21.64 Sale 1,300 21.64 Sale 101,919 21.64 Sale 12,431 21.64 Sale 23,300 21.64 Sale 10,100 21.64 Sale 2,260 21.64 Sale 4,100 21.64 Sale 16,100 21.64 Sale 50,500 21.64 Sale 12,700 21.64 Sale 5,100 21.64 Sale 800 21.64 Sale 5,900 21.64 Sale 8,200 21.64 Sale 28,900 21.64 Sale 265,165 21.64 Sale 30,400 21.64 Sale 633 21.64 Sale 62,400 21.64 Sale 17,000 21.64 Sale 700 21.64 Sale 500 21.64 Sale 14,700 21.64 Sale 150,542 21.64 Sale 301,600 21.64 Sale 1,050 21.64 Sale 13,400 21.64 Sale 2,731 21.64



(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)

NO

Date of disclosure

12th February 2026

Contact name

Divya K



Telephone number

+918067452364

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

N/A

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

N/A