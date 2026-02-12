Elastomers Market to Hit $177.7 Billion by 2030

Boston, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets” is projected to grow from $120.4 billion in 2025 to $177.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global elastomers market. The report categorizes the market into segments based on type (thermosets and thermoplastics), process (injection molding, extrusion, adhesive, coating and others), end user (automotive, industrial, medical, consumer goods, building and construction and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Revenue estimates are based on manufacturers’ total earnings, presented in constant U.S. dollars without inflation adjustments. Additionally, the report offers comprehensive insights into elastomers and their users.

Innovations:

Elastomers are primarily consumed in EVs, lightweight commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The growing production of EVs in the Asia-Pacific region is driving massive demand for elastomers. Covestro AG strategically established its new elastomers production plant in Shanghai, China, and is targeting the Asia-Pacific EV producers to increase its market share in the Asia-Pacific elastomers market.

Global elastomer producers are heavily investing in the scientific research of medical elastomers and creating new business streams in the developed nations. DuPont launched Liveo Pharm thermoplastic-based elastomers specifically for the biopharmaceuticals industry, fluid transport systems, and medical tubing. Product innovation will help the company to increase its presence in the medical industry.

The factors driving the market include:

Demand for Biocompatible Elastomers from the Medical Industry: Medical devices require materials that are safe for human contact. Biocompatible elastomers offer flexibility, durability, and non-toxicity, making them ideal for catheters, surgical tubing, and wearable health devices. Growing healthcare needs and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures are driving this demand.

Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components and EVs: Automakers seek lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and EV range. Elastomers are strong yet lightweight materials, commonly used in seals, gaskets, hoses and vibration dampers. The global shift to EVs and stricter emission norms are reshaping automotive manufacturing, fueling rapid growth in elastomer applications.

Demand for Castor Oil Plant-Based Elastomers: Sustainability trends are driving demand for bio-based elastomers derived from castor oil. These reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon footprints. Applications include eco-friendly footwear, automotive parts, and industrial components, aligning with green product preferences and corporate sustainability goals.

Use of Elastomers in 3D Printing Technology: 3D printing enables rapid prototyping and customized designs. Elastomers used in additive manufacturing enable the production of flexible, durable, and complex parts for medical implants, automotive components, and consumer goods. As 3D printing expands, elastomer-based materials emerging as a high-growth segment.

Interesting Facts:

Elastomers can replace specific metal and ceramic parts in vehicles, reducing overall weight and carbon emissions. Moreover, elastomers can improve the performance and durability, and are used in the production of seals, hoses, wire insulation, O-rings, gaskets, EV battery seals, mats, cup holders, tires and bumpers.

Southeast countries are the major hub for natural rubber production. Global elastomer producers are directing Southeast Asian countries to expand their product portfolios in the natural rubber segment. The increasing demand for natural rubber in North America and Europe has prompted manufacturers to concentrate on Southeast Asian nations.

Emerging startups:

Prism Worldwide LLC

Loop CO2, Inc.

Cambridge Smart Plastics

AI Impact on the Elastomers Market

AI systems help manufacturers discover and formulate unique properties in the elastomers. Moreover, AI implementation can reduce research costs during the production phase and predict the blending formulations, properties and applications of elastomers. Covestro AG implemented AI systems to achieve sustainability goals and develop the polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers in the circular economy.

The report addresses the following questions:

