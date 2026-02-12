TIPIFY AND SPIN ANNOUNCE FAN-POWERED ARTIST DISCOVERY PROGRAM DURING SXSW 2026

New York, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipify, a fan-powered platform designed to help listeners directly support the artists they love, today announced a new partnership with SPIN, the iconic music media brand celebrating more than four decades of championing emerging and independent artists. Together, the two organizations will launch Road to Austin, a multi-week artist discovery program that will culminate in a live showcase during SXSW week in Austin, Texas.

Artists can sign up now at https://tipify.music/spin.

The Road to Austin program is built around a merit-based, editorially curated selection process led jointly by SPIN and Tipify. Emerging and independent artists will be invited to submit their work through a dedicated SPIN/Tipify platform page for editorial consideration. From those submissions, a select group of approximately 8 to 12 artists will be chosen based on artistic merit, submission quality, brand alignment, and overall creative potential.

Read about the Road to Austin program in SPIN here.

The program is not a contest, lottery, or sweepstakes, and fan engagement does not factor into the selection process. Instead, Road to Austin is designed to reflect SPIN’s long-standing editorial approach to discovery while highlighting new pathways for artists to build sustainable careers through direct fan support.

The initiative will culminate in a full-day SPIN x Tipify Artist Showcase held during SXSW week in Austin, with venue details to be announced. The event, which is not an official SXSW showcase, will feature live performances from all selected artists, along with on-site content capture and editorial coverage documenting their journey.

In addition to the live showcase, the partnership will include a dedicated Tipify x SPIN Lounge, an artist-focused hospitality and content space designed for interviews, conversations, acoustic moments, and community gathering throughout the day.



Founded in 1985, SPIN has played a defining role in shaping modern music culture and validating emerging talent across genres, helping first discover and provide an early platform for artists including Beastie Boys, Beck, Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Paramore, and RUN DMC. With more than 100 million monthly digital impressions and a return to print in 2024, SPIN continues to serve as a trusted authority in music discovery.

Tipify, launched in November 2025, was created to strengthen the connection between artists and the fans who believe in them, offering a direct way for listeners to support creative work beyond traditional streaming economics. The platform reflects a broader shift toward artist sustainability and community-driven support.

“I did not come up through the music industry.” said Dan Carucci, MD, PhD, a physician and molecular biologist, founder of Tipify. “We built Tipify because we believe that the people who love music most should be able to play a meaningful role in supporting the artists behind the music. Tipify exists to give fans a seat at the table and artists the support they deserve.”

“There could not be a better place to launch this next chapter of Tipify,” said Matt Eastwood, Chief Marketing Officer of Tipify. “Bringing this program to Austin during one of the most important weeks in music represents discovery, community, and creative energy. It is the perfect starting point for what we hope will be a long journey of supporting artists and the fans who believe in them.”

“From the very first conversation, it was clear that SPIN and Tipify are completely aligned in our values,” said Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN. “We both care deeply about emerging and independent artists and about creating real opportunities for them to be seen, heard, and supported. This partnership feels less like a collaboration and more like a shared mission.”

Additional details about submission timelines, participating artists, venue information, and event programming will be announced in the coming days.

About Tipify

Tipify is an artist-first crowdfunding platform built to address fundamental inequities in the music industry. Tipify's mission is to make music careers more sustainable for emerging and independent artists through direct community support, radical transparency, and technology that bridges the gap between art and audience.

For more information, visit www.tipify.music or follow @tipify.music on social media.

About SPIN

Founded in 1985, SPIN has been covering the artists, movements, and moments that shape music and culture for nearly four decades. The brand now has its own record label with Virgin, a TV & film deal with the makers of Yellowstone (101 Studios), merchandise in Urban Outfitters, high-profile events at all the biggest moments in pop culture, magazines sold at your favorite record stores and bookstores, and even a music tech incubator. The newest and biggest artists have proudly been appearing on SPIN covers for over 40 years.