DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 17, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) (“Coupang” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities during the period of May 7, 2025 through December 16, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Coupang securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Coupang, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., operates a retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech platform primarily for users in South Korea.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information about Coupang’s cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. The complaint alleges that Coupang had inadequate cybersecurity safeguards that exposed Coupang to a heightened risk of a data breach, which would reasonably trigger regulatory and legal scrutiny.

According to the suit, investors learned the true state of the Company’s cybersecurity through a series of revelations beginning in November 2025. These disclosures revealed that a former employee had access to sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected. In response to this news, the price of Coupang securities suffered significant declines.

If you are a Coupang investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com