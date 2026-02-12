OKX Ventures backs STBL in strategic partnership with Hamilton Lane and Securitize to launch RWA-backed stablecoin on X Layer





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and LONDON and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures today announced a strategic investment in STBL, a next-generation stablecoin and yield infrastructure provider. In addition, STBL announced a partnership with leading global private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) and Securitize, a leading digital securities issuance and tokenization platform, to launch a new real-world-asset-backed stablecoin on X Layer.

X Layer is OKX’s EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, which gives customers direct access to thousands of tokens, deep liquidity and trusted markets, along with secure, low-cost, low-friction bridging within OKX’s onchain ecosystem.

This collaboration aims to contribute to the evolution of blockchain-based financial infrastructure and support the responsible integration of traditional market frameworks with emerging onchain ecosystems, bringing together institutional private credit, regulated tokenization and programmable settlement infrastructure to advance regulated onchain financial products.

The asset framework supporting this launch incorporates a feeder fund to Hamilton Lane's Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE), issued and tokenized via Securitize as an institutional-grade component within the broader collateral architecture. This structure is designed to enable scalable, regulated stablecoin issuance backed by tokenized real-world assets. In addition, as part of this initiative, STBL will introduce the first Ecosystem-Specific Stablecoin (ESS) on X Layer, using its dual-token architecture to separate liquid settlement from yield generation.

The investment from OKX Ventures supports STBL’s mission to build Money-as-a-Service infrastructure, enabling ecosystems to issue their own branded stablecoins backed by RWAs.

“The collaboration strengthens the foundation for highly capital efficient RWA products across the network,” said Jeff Ren, OKX Ventures Founder. “Working with STBL and Hamilton Lane allows us to accelerate that mission and bring users a more mature RWA ecosystem.”

“RWA markets are entering a new phase, where tokenization must deliver real utility, not just representation,” said Dr. Avtar Sehra, Founder and CEO of STBL. “STBL provides a purpose-built architecture for RWA backed stablecoins combined with compliant yield management. Working with Hamilton Lane and OKX Ventures we are seeking to unlock deeper liquidity, yield management and efficient utility across onchain ecosystems.”

“This structure shows how tokenization unlocks effective utility when it’s paired with regulated issuance and programmable settlement,” said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize. “By embedding institutional private credit directly into onchain money flows, we’re turning tokenized assets into functional building blocks: assets that can be settled, composed and used across financial applications, not just held.”

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any kind. The issuance and yield participation are subject to jurisdictional restrictions and may not be available in all jurisdictions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Final terms and conditions will be set out in definitive agreements and official documentation approved by all parties. This announcement does not constitute a securities offering under the laws of any jurisdiction, nor should it be interpreted as investment advice or a recommendation to engage in any transaction involving digital assets.

Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and yield-related digital asset arrangements involve significant risks, including market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, counterparty risk, operational risk, and regulatory uncertainty. Any reference to yield or yield participation reflects design features and objectives only; yield is not guaranteed, may vary over time, and may be zero or negative. Assets described as “dollar-pegged,” “fully collateralized,” or similar are intended to reference the U.S. dollar but may not maintain parity, and such references do not imply principal protection or stability. Liquidity, pricing, and the ability to transact depend on market conditions, availability of counterparties, and the performance of underlying assets, including private credit instruments, which may be illiquid and subject to loss of principal. Certain components or technologies referenced may fall outside broker-dealer, ATS, or securities regulatory frameworks.

About STBL

Co-founded by Reeve Collins, founder of Tether, and Dr. Avtar Sehra, founder of Nivaura and Kaio, STBL is the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure designed to power ecosystem-specific stablecoins (ESSs) across the global financial landscape.

STBL’s dual token architecture enables networks, banks, institutions, and governments, among others, to launch their own branded stable-assets backed by real-world assets (RWAs), using STBL’s core primitives, USST and YLD. USST, the principal token, provides a fully collateralized, dollar-pegged base layer of liquidity, while YLD represents the blended yield rights of the underlying reserves. This design allows ecosystems to mint stable assets that are both transparent and yield-generating, with value flowing back to their own communities. STBL’s infrastructure underpins the launch of ESSs such as on X-Layer, leveraging USST as the universal reserve asset for ecosystem-specific deployments. Learn more at stbl.com.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

About Hamilton Lane



Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit http://www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

About Securitize

Securitize is tokenizing the world with $4B+ AUM (as of Nov. 2025) through tokenized funds and equities in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). Securitize has also been recognized as a 2025 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company. For more information, please visit:

Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contacts

Pragya Verma

Director of Marketing, STBL

pragya@stbl.com





Taylor Bossung



APAC Head of Communications

Taylor.Bossung@okx.com





Kate McGann

Principal, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Hamilton Lane

kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com





Tom Murphy

Head of Communications, Securitize

tom.murphy@securitize.io





Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cfe7cb1-d04e-4294-9a72-f7bc955879f5