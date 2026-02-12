Procurement Magazine’s Latest Issue Features Nestlé’s Chief Procurement Officer, Jacob Busk Nielson, on Global Volatility

The latest issue spotlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of resilience, global logistics, technology, partnerships and much more

Nestlé: Embedding Business Resilience

Throughout his 15-year career at Nestlé, Jacob Busk Nielsen has become one of the most influential figures in global procurement, leading operations as Group Chief Procurement Officer and CEO of Nestrade.

“I have the privilege of leading and collaborating with an exceptional team of passionate individuals,” Jacob Busk Nielsen, Group Chief Procurement Officer and CEO of Nestrade

In this feature, he reflects on his journey from sales to shaping procurement as a strategic, value-creating function. Jacob shares insights on embedding sustainability into sourcing, building resilient global supply chains, leveraging AI for smarter decision-making and fostering collaborative supplier partnerships.

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how Nestlé is future-proofing procurement, while demonstrating how purpose-driven leadership drives both business and societal impact.

How Kuehne+Nagel Aerospace Ensures Every Second Counts

Throughout his career at Kuehne+Nagel , Andreas Nyman has operated at the sharpest edge of global logistics – where precision, trust and speed determine whether aircraft fly or fleets grind to a halt.

In this feature, the aerospace logistics leader reflects on an accidental entry into aviation that became an 18-year journey shaping how one of the world’s largest freight forwarders supports airlines, OEMs and MROs when failure is not an option.

He shares how empowering people, mastering data and redefining information flow are transforming aerospace logistics under constant pressure. It’s exploration into how modern logistics leadership turns volatility into opportunity, and why clarity, collaboration and data readiness now define success in mission-critical supply chains.

Editorial Highlights

EVENT GUIDE: Everything You Need to Know About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit ( p. 34 )

Everything You Need to Know About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit ( ) Top 10: Procurement Associations ( p. 46 )

) How IAG is Using Automation, Strategic Partnerships and Talent Development to Reshape Procurement ( p.64 )

) How Does BMW Manage US$104bn Spend and Thousands of Suppliers ( p. 90 )

) SPECIAL REPORT: The Procurement Act – One Year On ( p. 102 )

The Procurement Act – One Year On ( ) Why Major Companies are Stepping up for Agriculture ( p. 112 )

About the Sustainability and Supply Chain Portfolio

BizClik’s Sustainability and Supply Chain portfolio of five magazines is a trusted source of truth and a leading voice across these industries.

Together, Sustainability Magazine , EV Magazine , Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital provide authoritative insights, shape industry conversations and influence decision-makers across sustainability, manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability and the future of the supply chain. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit , co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

