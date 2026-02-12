AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in Live Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event

Live video webcast with Tom Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, on Thursday, February 19th at 4:00 PM ET

Event to focus on lead program, Ampligen, for treatment of pancreatic cancer

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

Equels will focus on AIM’s clinical and regulatory strategy for its lead drug Ampligen, with an emphasis on the ongoing DURIPANC clinical trial in collaboration with AstraZeneca combining Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

