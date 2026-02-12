LPL Financial Welcomes Sound Wealth

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Curt Pederson and Britt Saylor of Sound Wealth have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. They reported serving approximately $420 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Ameriprise.

Pederson and Saylor have 40 years of experience combined and are based in the Seattle and Phoenix areas. The team serves high-net-worth individuals, families and multigenerational households with complex financial planning needs, including inheritance planning, liquidity events, legacy and philanthropic strategies, and advanced executive compensation planning. The team also provides guidance to small business owners on employee benefits, including 401(k) plans and specialized business planning strategies.

“At Sound Wealth, our relationships with clients are deeply personal,” said Saylor. “We take the time to truly understand each family’s goals, values and the emotional context behind their financial decisions. By blending advanced financial planning with genuine emotional intelligence, we’re able to provide a human-centered advisory experience that delivers clarity, confidence and warmth at every step.”

Why Sound Wealth Chose LPL

Pederson and Saylor sought a partner, ultimately LPL, that would support their highly customized, high touch service model. They also noted LPL’s open architecture, customizable technology and commitment to innovation — including AI advancements and expanded investment solutions — as key drivers in the decision.

“LPL offers independence, flexibility and advanced technology that allows us to tailor strategies uniquely for each client,” said Pederson. “We were impressed by LPL’s leadership in technology and AI, the ability to choose from multiple planning tools and the genuine support we felt throughout the transition. LPL made us feel like a priority.”

Scott Posner, managing director of business development at LPL, said, “We are pleased to welcome Curt and Britt to LPL. Their deeply personalized approach aligns with LPL’s commitment to empowering advisors with the freedom, tools and technology to run thriving practices. We look forward to supporting Sound Wealth for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Sound Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

