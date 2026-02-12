$18.4 Bn Agrivoltaics Market, 2035 - 2026 Global Research Report

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrivoltaics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of System Design, Type of Technology, Type of Crop, Type of Placement, Type of Application, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrivoltaics market is projected to surge from USD 5.26 billion in the current year to USD 18.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The report insights cover market sizing, competitive landscape, and company profiles, with analyses on megatrends and patent activities. It provides a comprehensive competitive landscape view for stakeholders to develop market strategies.

Agrivoltaics combines solar panels with farming, offering a sustainable solution for energy and agriculture. It enhances agricultural productivity, safeguards crops, and provides diverse income streams for farmers. Increasing adoption stems from its dual role in energy needs and agriculture. Recent technology innovations, like solar greenhouses and photovoltaic modules, alongside IoT integration, advance the industry further. Enhanced solar panel designs enhance light transmission and crop yield efficiency.

Agrivoltaics Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of System Design: The dynamic panel segment dominates due to its efficiency in optimizing sunlight for crops. Fixed panels are projected to grow, noted for their durability and cost-effectiveness.

Market Share by Type of Technology: Monofacial solar panels lead the market, favored for their affordability and reliability in agricultural integration.

Market Share by Type of Crop: Root crops thrive under solar panels, capturing the largest market share.

Market Share by Type of Placement: Ground-mounted systems lead, ideal for areas with broad space and energy efficiency.

Market Share by Type of Application: Pollinator habitats capture major market share due to ecological benefits and lower costs.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America currently holds the lead. Asia's market is rapidly expanding due to climate change awareness and sustainable practices.

Companies Featured

Agrivoltaic Solution

BayWa

Chint New Energy Technology

Enel Green Power

Insolight

JA Solar Holdings

Mackin Energy

Mirai Solar

Next2Sun

Ombrea

REM TEC

SunAgri

Suntech Power

The opportunity for the agrivoltaics market is segmented across the following categories:

Type of System Design

Dynamic Panel

Fixed Panel

Type of Technology

Bifacial Solar Panels

Monofacial Solar Panels

Translucent Photovoltaic

Type of Crop

Fruits

Root Crops

Vegetables

Other Crops

Type of Placement

Greenhouses

Ground Mounted

Shading Nets

Type of Application

Grassland Farming

Horticulture and Arable Farming

Indoor Farming

Pollinator Habitat

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

