Mediavine Elevates Publisher Partnership Experience with Appointment of Fay Wu as VP of Client Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine, a leading ad management platform powering 17,000+ digital publishers and 158 million monthly visitors, announced the appointment of Fay Wu as Vice President of Client Experience. Wu brings 15 years of digital advertising experience leading publisher-facing teams focused on partnership strategy, operational excellence, and revenue performance across premium media and ad tech.

In her new role as Vice President of Client Experience, Wu will lead the evolution of Mediavine’s publisher partnerships, scaling consistent, strategically focused support across the full publisher lifecycle, from onboarding through long-term growth. She will support publishers through industry change with clear guidance, strong communication, and proven frameworks that enable confident decision-making. Wu will also drive strategic alignment across Client Experience, Publisher Development, Product, Engineering, and AdTech teams to ensure publisher insights and performance data directly inform platform priorities and program development.

“What excites me about this moment at Mediavine is the opportunity to build on a partnership model that’s already delivering real value for the publisher community,” said Fay Wu, Vice President of Client Experience at Mediavine. “As the industry grows more complex, my focus is on bringing greater consistency and strategic depth to how we partner with publishers, supporting growth at every stage.”

Prior to joining Mediavine, Wu held leadership roles at TripleLift, where she built a multi-region Client Services organization supporting omni-channel publishers, including Mediavine, with a focus on performance and revenue growth. Her career spans client services roles at Condé Nast, CBS, and Pandora, positioning her at the intersection of advertising, technology, and publisher success. Known for her white-glove service and relationship-driven approach, Wu has become a strategic advisor to publishers navigating the evolving ad ecosystem, values that align directly with Mediavine's mission.

“Providing best-in-industry support for publishers has always been core to Mediavine’s mission,” said Eric Hochberger, CEO and co-founder of Mediavine. “As our platform and publisher base continue to scale, Fay’s experience strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated technology, service, and strategic guidance to independent publishers, with a consistently high-quality experience.”

Wu’s appointment reflects Mediavine’s continued investment in delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for its publisher partners.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing more than 17,000 publisher partner websites. Mediavine consistently ranks as a Comscore top 5 lifestyle property with 158+ million unique monthly visitors and 14 billion video impressions annually. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner – Premier , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .



