Nouryon recognized by Henkel Consumer Brands with its 2025 sustainability award for innovative laundry detergent ingredients

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon has been recognized by Henkel Consumer Brands with its 2025 sustainability award for Nouryon’s innovative degradable solution that optimizes water hardness in laundry detergents, combining high performance with sustainability for consumers.

Henkel, maker of leading household brands, honored Nouryon at the 2026 American Cleaning Institute annual meeting in Orlando, Fla. The award highlights how Nouryon has emerged as a critical innovation partner for Henkel’s sustainability ambitions as well as other consumer brands navigating increasing sustainable requirements and trends.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as it validates our ability to closely partner with consumer brands as they transition to more sustainable chemistry while improving cleaning performance,” said Brad Pearson, vice president of Cleaning Goods at Nouryon. “When someone uses their favorite laundry detergent or dish soap, they likely don't know about the chemistry inside; but these ingredients are essential to how these products work and making them more sustainable is critical to the industry's future."

Nouryon's sustainable solutions represent a breakthrough in this market: plant-based alternatives that match the performance of traditional ingredients while offering complete biodegradability and significantly lower environmental impact. Nouryon’s biodegradable ingredients enable detergents and cleaners to work effectively in hard water while meeting leading ecolabel requirements, including the EU Ecolabel and EPA Safer Choice.

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, innovative sustainable solutions are part of the company’s Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials. For more information about Nouryon’s leading sustainable cleaning ingredients, visit www.nouryon.com or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 15 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

