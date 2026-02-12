Philips introduces InkSpace Imaging’s Snuggle™ flexible pediatric MRI coil for its 3.0T MR systems, helping to enhance imaging precision, efficiency and comfort

February 12, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the availability of the InkSpace Imaging Snuggle™ pediatric body array coil for Philips 3.0T MRI systems. Designed specifically for pediatric patients, the Snuggle coil has been optimized and validated for use with Philips 3.0T MRI systems, bringing enhanced comfort for children and efficient, high-quality imaging for clinicians.

Young patients often find MRI exams challenging, and the Snuggle™ coil was created to make the experience more comfortable and less intimidating. Its light, blanket-like design and soft, flexible structure gently wrap around the patient.

The Snuggle coil’s high-density array and flexible design allow sharp, high-resolution images and more efficient exams across a range of pediatric anatomies. These advantages can reduce the need for additional imaging or follow-up procedures while helping technologists work more efficiently through easier handling, faster setup and shorter scan times, helping to improve throughput and reduce repeat exams.

“This collaboration combines Philips MRI leadership with InkSpace Imaging’s focus on pediatric design,” said Ioannis Panagiotelis, PhD, Business Leader, MR at Philips. “The Snuggle coil shows how thoughtful design can make MRI scans less stressful for children while giving clinicians the image quality and workflow efficiency they rely on.”

Recently cleared through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) process, InkSpace Imaging developed the Snuggle coil to provide a more child-friendly alternative to traditional rigid devices.

“Snuggle was designed and built by InkSpace Imaging to solve a very specific pediatric challenge: comfort and performance without tradeoffs,” said Dr. Peter Fischer, CEO, InkSpace Imaging. “By enabling compatibility with Philips 3.0T MRI systems, we can bring that child-centered design to more hospitals and help care teams get the scan right the first time.”

The Snuggle pediatric coil for Philips 3.0T MR systems is now available in the United States, with rollout to additional regions planned in the future. Philips and InkSpace Imaging continue to explore opportunities to expand comfort- and efficiency-focused coil technology, supporting radiologists, technologists, and families with safer, faster, and more effective MRI exams.

